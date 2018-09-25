MOUNT PLEASANT — Emotions ran high at the Mount Pleasant Village Board meeting Monday night regarding payments of millions of dollars for road expansion projects related to the Foxconn development project.
Residents have been challenging the village on land acquisition process in court, and the most recent lawsuit involves Creuziger Farms Inc., owner of the Land of Giants pumpkin farm, 11823 Durand Ave. (Highway 11).
In a lawsuit filed Sept. 14, Creuziger Farms sought an injunction against the village and its Community Development Authority to stop them from acquiring land that could result in the company to be landlocked.
The Village Board discussed the lawsuit, along with other legal matters in which the village might be involved, in closed session Monday night but did not take action in public session.
The lawsuit challenges the acquisition of property for road construction saying “it vastly exceeds what is necessary for the construction and widening (of) Highway 11.”
The lawsuit also says the plans to expand Highway 11, “encompasses the two structures,” the house and barn.
“Razing the two structures achieves no public purpose associated with the road improvements,” the lawsuit states. “This taking of the plaintiff’s property is a gross abuse of the village’s condemnation power and demonstrates bad faith in its dealings with (the) property owner.”
With more than 400 acres, Creuziger Farms has the most land in the Foxconn area and a value of more than $20 million according to the village’s formula of paying $50,000 per acre. That does not include the appraised amount for the buildings on the property.
In June, the Village Board took controversial action by declaring the entire Foxconn area as a “blighted area” despite protests from some residents present at the meeting.
Alan Marcuvitz, an attorney working with the village to acquire property for the Foxconn project, said the village is working in accordance with state statute.
Wisconsin state statues define a “blighted area” as including “an area which is predominantly open and which because of obsolete platting, diversity of ownership, deterioration of structures or of site improvements, or otherwise, substantially impairs or arrests the sound growth of community.”
The Creuziger lawsuit also argues that the house and barn on the property is not “blighted” and adds the acquisition “is a thinly veiled attempt to circumvent the prohibition against taking private property for a non-public purpose.”
‘Award of damages’
In addition to the lawsuit, residents attending the Village Board meeting on Monday expressed their disagreement with the board’s ratification an “award of damages” to property owners along the roadways in the Foxconn area.
On a 5-2 vote, the board ratified an “award of damages” to seven property owners for over $4 million to widen roads. Trustees Gary Feest and Ram Bhatia voted against.
Marcuvitz said by conveying the property through “awards of damages,” the property owners are allowed up to two years to appeal.
“Some property owners, a small portion, but nevertheless a significant portion of the property owners have asked that these matters be completed by ‘award’ so that they would have a full two-year period of time to contemplate appeal,” Marcuvitz said. “All of these parcels fall into that category.”
Marcuvitz also said the money has been paid out by the village, and the property owners can use that money while appealing.
Feest took issue with the action the board took.
“What I’d like to do is talk to this Village Board and plead to you people that if you don’t know what you’re doing you shouldn’t be voting, and if you do know what you’re doing, I have a feeling you got to be a little uncomfortable with what’s going on,” Feest said. “Yeah, we’re not taking their house — we’re taking their whole frontage and denying a driveway which landlocks their house and gives them no option.”
Feest said what the board did is wrong.
“This, in my opinion, is just the legal maneuverable way for the village to take properties and convey them to Foxconn,” Feest said. “Realistically, these last few, as I call them ‘holdouts,’ were the most righteous people for the ability to keep on their properties, and it’s amazing how in no other setting, in no other world, can people be forced off their homes or property but for government action.”
Yup, just like the Jews in WW1. Came and took their houses away. Hitler's army moved right in.
We should all “follow the money” in this “expansion”... perhaps the only expansion is the personal accounts of those making the decisions.... and the Milwaukee lawyer hired to defend the “questionable”, at best, actions.... All I can see is the village - and the county - continually selling out to Fox-Con under the guise of bettering the community.... anyone feeling that yet?
