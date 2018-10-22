YORKVILLE — Young engineers scatter as a doomed, five-pound fruit plummets back to Earth.
One of the machines competing in the Great Pumpkin Chuckin Fest had misfired, sending a pumpkin projectile straight up into the air. It came crashing down on a machine built by high school students from Pleasant Prairie’s Lakeview Technology Academy.
Firing into wind gusts of up to 22 mph, three divisions of so-called “pumpkin chuckers” used their custom-built trebuchets — a type of catapault — to see who could throw a pumpkin the farthest over the weekend at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave.
“We’re definitely learning teamwork … and certain physics stuff with weight, how it shoots, how it fires, potential energy, how we can make it go further by adding weight for all the dimensions of the wood,” said Nathan Lacey, a senior at Lakeview.
“There’s a lot of math involved in it. I tried to get (my students) to understand ratios,” said George Henderson, an instructor from Norris Academy in Mukwonago. “I’m trying to get them (to understand) construction techniques … you don’t just wham it together. You can build it in sections … last year we just were happy to get a launching trebuchet. This year, I gave them five things we could improve on.”
A trebuchet is the only type of pumpkin chucking machine allowed in the Great Pumpkin Chuckin Fest, organized by the Greater Union Grove Chamber of Commerce.
By using weights and counterweights, ancient militaries used trebuchets to launch projectiles at fortified enemy positions.
Now, high school students and hobbyists are using them to throw pumpkins really far.
Who won?
In 2016, Lakeview Academy won the high school competition, which has a maximum height of 15 feet per machine. Lakeview didn’t compete last year, but returned Saturday under the guidance of engineering teacher Matthew Schultz.
Three different groups of 4 to 10 engineering students from Lakeview entered two new machines, competing against several other high schools from across the state.
“We started off the school year with me walking into the room and giving my students a bunch of random materials. I told them they’re going to build a trebuchet that will launch a golf ball … most of them didn’t even know what a trebuchet was,” Schultz laughed.
He said a handful stayed at school until 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday nights, perfecting their machines before Saturday’s competition.
“I will put in time if you put in time,” Schultz told his students. “They got their machines dialed in.”
The extra work paid off. Lakeview reclaimed the crown. One of their machines — nicknamed Gourda — threw a 5-pound pumpkin 185 feet.
Still, that distance was still dwarfed by the local high school record of 317 feet, set by students from Waterford High School.
Schultz said that Gourda was throwing pumpkins 400 feet during practice on Friday night, but the weekend’s wind blew away their record-breaking chances.
“It was ugly weather,” he said. “Saturday was treacherous.”
The all-ages division has no height limit and uses a slightly heavier pumpkin: 8 to 10 pounds.
The winning team was the Pumpkineers, whose trebuchet’s longest throw reached 605 feet, nearly the length of two football fields combined.
Middle-school students from St. John’s Lutheran School, 1501 Erie St., helped build a smaller trebuchet (under 41 inches), which threw a miniature gourd 104 feet.
“We were able to teach the kids about simple machines: pulleys, levers, how to make adjustments, teamwork, how to learn from failures,” said Rachel Duchac, a science teacher at St. John’s. “Hopefully, they’ll take some of those skills and, wherever they go after our school, bring them with.”
The world pumpkin chuckin’ record was set in 2013, when an air cannon fired a pumpkin 4,695 feet.
