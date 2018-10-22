Fruit or veggie?

A pumpkin is actually a fruit, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

This is because all of a pumpkin's seeds are contained within its skin, and also because a pumpkin develops from the ovary of a flowering plant. The same goes for a tomatoes and cucumbers, which are also fruits.

Pretty much all other edible plants (think root vegetables like onions, leaves such as lettuce or cabbage, and stems like asparagus) are considered to be vegetables.