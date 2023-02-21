Racine County residents know that with Fat Tuesday comes paczki.

Paczki (pronounced PONCH-key), the filled doughnut-like treat, has been known in Poland since at least the Middle Ages and is made with a richer dough than most doughnuts. Many indulge in the deep-fried delicacy before the Christian season of Lent starts Wednesday.

They come with icing, granulated and/or powdered sugar on top, and fruit, custard or jelly filling inside.

The tradition has remained popular in Wisconsin because of its large Polish-ancestry population, especially in the southeastern part of the state.

In Racine County, those interested in indulging can visit Bendtsen’s Bakery, Country Rose Bakery & Cafe, Larsen’s Bakery, O&H Danish Bakery or Main Street Bakery to purchase the pre-Lent treat.

Bakery manager Terri Mason at O&H Danish Bakery, 4917 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, said that as of Monday afternoon the bakery had planned on making 32,000 paczki for the holiday across all of its five locations.

Fat Tuesday is the biggest day for doughnuts for the bakery, Mason said. National Doughnut Day, which is June 2, comes in second.

For those who don’t care for paczki, O&H Danish Bakery has other Mardi Gras-themed treats, including its King Cake Kringle and Mardi Gras decorated cupcakes.

When asked what she’s looking forward to with Fat Tuesday, Mason replied, “the time’s going to go by so fast,” referring to warmer weather on the horizon.

