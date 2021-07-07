Pubs in Racine welcome Bucks fans for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

RACINE — Heidi Bohlmann says that she and her husband, Steve, are the only couple in Atlanta wearing Milwaukee Bucks gear this time of year.

As the Bucks and Phoenix Suns tipped off in Arizona on Tuesday night, the Bohlmanns were in Racine, rooting for the hometown team, three days after the Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals.

By coincidence, the Bohlmanns were back home in Wisconsin visiting family and drinking at Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, 600 Main St., as the Bucks began their first appearance in the NBA Finals since 1974.

Bars around Racine enjoyed slightly bigger crowds than a normal Tuesday night for Game 1 of the Finals, which the Suns won 118-105. Game 2 of the series is set for an 8 p.m. tipoff tonight, again in Arizona, before the Bucks return home to the Fiserv Forum for Game 3 on Sunday night.

Bangalore Wayiribe, who grew up in Africa before coming to the U.S. a decade ago, wasn’t always one to be found wearing a Bucks hat.

Danielle Ours, his fiancée, said he is a “Lebron James fan.” But on Tuesday, Wayiribe was feasting on Buckets Pub’s award-winning chicken wings at 2031 Lathrop Ave. while watching the Finals with Ours and her son, Derek Sheppard.