Pubs in Racine welcome Bucks fans for Game 1 of the NBA Finals
BUCKS IN NBA FINALS

Pubs in Racine welcome Bucks fans for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Heidi and Steve Bohlmann

Heidi and Steve Bohlmann cheer on the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday night during the first half of the team's eventual loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

RACINE — Heidi Bohlmann says that she and her husband, Steve, are the only couple in Atlanta wearing Milwaukee Bucks gear this time of year.

As the Bucks and Phoenix Suns tipped off in Arizona on Tuesday night, the Bohlmanns were in Racine, rooting for the hometown team, three days after the Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals.

By coincidence, the Bohlmanns were back home in Wisconsin visiting family and drinking at Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, 600 Main St., as the Bucks began their first appearance in the NBA Finals since 1974.

Bars around Racine enjoyed slightly bigger crowds than a normal Tuesday night for Game 1 of the Finals, which the Suns won 118-105. Game 2 of the series is set for an 8 p.m. tipoff tonight, again in Arizona, before the Bucks return home to the Fiserv Forum for Game 3 on Sunday night.

Eyes on the game

Bangalore Wayiribe, center, munches on a chicken wing at Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave., while he, his fiancée, Danielle Ours, right; and her son, Derek Sheppard, keep their eyes on the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of their eventual loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Bangalore Wayiribe, who grew up in Africa before coming to the U.S. a decade ago, wasn’t always one to be found wearing a Bucks hat.

Danielle Ours, his fiancée, said he is a “Lebron James fan.” But on Tuesday, Wayiribe was feasting on Buckets Pub’s award-winning chicken wings at 2031 Lathrop Ave. while watching the Finals with Ours and her son, Derek Sheppard.

Sheppard and Ours laughed at Wayiribe when he tried to sell himself as a Bucks fan, even though he was wearing a hat with the team’s deer logo.

“I rubbed off on him,” Ours said.

More inside

Looking back at 1974, the last time the Milwaukee Bucks were in the NBA Finals. Page A3.

Bucks donate autographed basketball to City of Racine vaccination drive. Local, Page B1.

Analysis: The parity era in the NBA may have just arrived. Sports, Page C1.

