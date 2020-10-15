Public schools across state see 3% enrollment declines, increases continue at voucher schools

RACINE — While enrollment in public schools across the state declined by 3% this school year, private schools participating in the state’s publicly-funded parental choice program continued to see increases in enrollment.

At Racine Unified, as well as across the state, the most significant decreases were in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten, grades that students are not required to be enrolled in per state law.

“Parents did have the option of holding their students back this fall or choosing not to sign up for 4K, and obviously more did than in past years,” school financial services director Dan Bush said on a call with reporters Thursday morning.

He added that this was likely due to concerns about the format of lessons for young children amid the pandemic.

Racine Unified saw a 27.7% decrease in pre-kindergarten enrollment this fall, a 9.8% drop in kindergarten enrollment and a decrease for all other grades of 4.5% for a total enrollment decrease of 6.3%

Statewide for public schools there was a 15.8% decrease in prekindergarten enrollment, a 4.9% decrease in kindergarten enrollment and a 1.9% decrease in all other grades, for the 3% total decrease across the board.