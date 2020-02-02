Public school open enrollment starts Monday; Unified loses 1,420 this year UGHS gains 300

RACINE COUNTY — Wisconsin students in the private school voucher program are not the only ones with access to school choice. Through open enrollment, students can apply to attend public school districts other than the ones they reside in. And they do.
Students can begin applying for public school open enrollment on Monday. The application window closes at 4 p.m. April 30.
School districts in Racine County are impacted by open enrollment in varying degrees, with some gaining 100 or more students and others losing them to other districts.
This school year, 1,453 students open enrolled out of Racine Unified while only 31 came into the district. Burlington Area School District was in the negative as well, with 366 enrolling out and 89 coming in.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, 341 students enrolled into Union Grove High School, the vast majority coming from Racine Unified. That’s an increase from last year, when the district had around 305 open enrolled students. Around 40 students open enrolled out of Union Grove High this year.
Union Grove High has increased its per-class capacity from 260 to 290 since completing referendum-funded projects last year that provided additional space.
It’s a common misconception, according to District Administrator Al Mollerskov, that UGHS has a waiting list for open enrollment. It does not.
Mollerskov said that Union Grove doesn’t have any sort of campaign to attract open enrollment students, but that most of them are drawn to the district through word of mouth.
“We have a lot of great options here for students,” he said.
The district’s agriculture program, currently in its second year, in particular is enticing to students looking to go into fields like veterinary science, he added.
Also taking in a significant number of students who live in the Racine Unified School District is Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District in Milwaukee County. Out of the 608 students open enrolling into that district this year, 245 of them are from Racine Unified.
Any Wisconsin resident in 4-year-old kindergarten through high school can apply to a nonresident school district through open enrollment. A child can only open enroll out for early childhood education or 4K if the student’s resident school district offers the same kind of program and only if the child is eligible for that program.
Parents are generally responsible for providing transportation to and from the nonresident school, unless transportation is required in a child’s individualized education program or IEP.
A nonresident or resident school district can decide to provide transportation to open enrolled students, but the nonresident school district cannot pick up or drop off a student within the boundaries of the pupil’s resident school district unless the resident school district agrees to it.
By the numbers
Burlington Area School District:
Open enrolled in: 89
From Racine Unified: None
Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District:
Open enrolled in: 608
From Racine Unified: 245
Raymond Elementary School:
Open enrolled in: 87
From Racine Unified: 79
Union Grove Elementary:
Open enrolled in: 226
From Racine Unified: 153
Waterford Union High School:
Open enrolled in: 75
From Racine Unified: 10
Waterford Graded School District:
Open enrolled in: 171
From Racine Unified: 8
Yorkville Elementary School District
Open enrolled in: 133
From Racine Unified: 104