Public school open enrollment starts Monday; Unified loses 1,420 this year UGHS gains 300

Mollerskov said that Union Grove doesn’t have any sort of campaign to attract open enrollment students, but that most of them are drawn to the district through word of mouth.

“We have a lot of great options here for students,” he said.

The district’s agriculture program, currently in its second year, in particular is enticing to students looking to go into fields like veterinary science, he added.

Also taking in a significant number of students who live in the Racine Unified School District is Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District in Milwaukee County. Out of the 608 students open enrolling into that district this year, 245 of them are from Racine Unified.

Any Wisconsin resident in 4-year-old kindergarten through high school can apply to a nonresident school district through open enrollment. A child can only open enroll out for early childhood education or 4K if the student’s resident school district offers the same kind of program and only if the child is eligible for that program.

Parents are generally responsible for providing transportation to and from the nonresident school, unless transportation is required in a child’s individualized education program or IEP.