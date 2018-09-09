RACINE — Out of respect for late Alderman Ray DeHahn, Tuesday’s Public Safety and Licensing Committee has been canceled.
The cancelation was made at the request of Alderman Jeff Coe of the 1st District, in honor of DeHahn’s “many years of public service,” a release from the city said.
The next Public Safety and Licensing Committee meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 25.
DeHahn, 80, was the sitting alderman of Racine’s northside 7th District, which runs roughly from Carlton Drive on the north to Melvin Avenue on the south and from LaSalle Street on the east to Mount Pleasant Street on the west.
DeHahn also served as a Racine County Board supervisor for 16 terms, from 1972 until he retired on April 15, 2004.
DeHahn’s Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Nepomuk Parish, 1903 Green St., at 10 a.m. Monday. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5600 Holy Cross Road.
Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Sunday, Sept. 9, from 3 until 7 p.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, 3915 Douglas Ave., and at the church on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Memorials may be directed to St. John Nepomuk Parish or a local civic organization.
