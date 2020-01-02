Public, private groups band together for rivers near Foxconn

MOUNT PLEASANT — One of the most prevalent concerns related to the Foxconn project has been its impact on the local environment. But a new partnership hopes to curb some of that concern.
The Root Pike Watershed Initiative Network (WIN) has partnered with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Department of Natural Resources, the Fund for Lake Michigan, Kenosha County and Stormwater Solutions Engineering, LLC to limit the amount of storm water pollutants that flow into the river system along the Highway KR expansion.
Dave Giordano, executive director of Root Pike WIN, said his organization which works to enhance and protect the local watershed has been involved with the Foxconn Technology Group development “behind the scenes, trying to get all the different partners to better understand and appreciate the Pike River.”
“It’s often difficult to bring different parties together,” Giordano said. “It just doesn’t happen all of the time and this is one of those situations where everybody wanted to do the right thing and they saw the innovation here, not only as an example for what could improve the area around the Pike River watershed but also this could be another tool in the DOT’s toolbox for stormwater management.”
Reducing pollutants
The group hopes to reduce the amount of pollutants such as nitrogen, phosphorus and suspended solids with a system called regenerative stormwater conveyance (RSC), according to a media release.
The new system plans to use “a series of planted infiltration pools overlying a sand and wood chip bed,” according to the press release. “The design allows for flexibility in pools size, elevation, and location such that the entire RSC can be sculpted into the existing landscape, ultimately minimizing disturbance and associated costs due to excavation.”
The wood chips and sand system hope to filter out pollutants and improve the quality of the Pike River downstream.
Giordano said the farmland that existed in the Foxconn development area wasn’t as highly regulated as the project will be.
“It seems ironic but there’s actually an upside when you have development because you have a lot more regulation,” Giordano said. “So a lot of the land that’s going to be developed by Foxconn and others in that area… their development is under much tighter regulations than the farmland that existed there before.”
Brett v, Foxconn Project Director for WisDOT, said he is glad the department is partnering with Root Pike WIN.
“By working together, we have identified and will be implementing a design that is appropriate for this location to address storm water runoff,” Wallace said in a statement. “This is an example of the good things that take place when everyone works towards a common goal.”
Vicki Elkin, executive director for the Fund for Lake Michigan, said the initiative should reduce the Pike River from flooding.
“The RSC is going to significantly improve water quality along one of Lake Michigan’s most impaired tributaries, benefitting all who depend on healthy, drinkable water,” Elkin said. “This exciting project shows that when ecology factors into economic development initiatives such as road construction, the returns multiply and continue to grow as time moves on. We look forward to a future in which thoughtful, cost-effective collaborations like this are the standard.”
Giordano said there is more momentum to restore the watersheds for the Root and Pike rivers but more work needs to be done.
“There’s no one project that’s going to improve its impaired status,” Giordano said. “It’s still, technically, impaired (according to) the (Environmental Protection Agency) and the DNR. The river system isn’t meeting requirements, so that’s not a good thing.”
