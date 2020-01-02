Public, private groups band together for rivers near Foxconn

MOUNT PLEASANT — One of the most prevalent concerns related to the Foxconn project has been its impact on the local environment. But a new partnership hopes to curb some of that concern.

The Root Pike Watershed Initiative Network (WIN) has partnered with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Department of Natural Resources, the Fund for Lake Michigan, Kenosha County and Stormwater Solutions Engineering, LLC to limit the amount of storm water pollutants that flow into the river system along the Highway KR expansion.

Dave Giordano, executive director of Root Pike WIN, said his organization which works to enhance and protect the local watershed has been involved with the Foxconn Technology Group development “behind the scenes, trying to get all the different partners to better understand and appreciate the Pike River.”

“It’s often difficult to bring different parties together,” Giordano said. “It just doesn’t happen all of the time and this is one of those situations where everybody wanted to do the right thing and they saw the innovation here, not only as an example for what could improve the area around the Pike River watershed but also this could be another tool in the DOT’s toolbox for stormwater management.”

Reducing pollutants