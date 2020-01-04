You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Public meetings scheduled for January on Wind Point Elementary site development plans
0 comments
top story
Wind Point

Public meetings scheduled for January on Wind Point Elementary site development plans

{{featured_button_text}}
Wind Point Elementary

The former home of Wind Point Elementary School, 290 Jonsue Lane, has been proposed to become the site of 48 condominium units.

 JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

WIND POINT — A proposed redevelopment at the former Wind Point Elementary School site could add 48 condominium units to the village’s housing stock.

The proposal from Newport Development of Mount Pleasant is scheduled to go before the village Plan Commission and Architectural Review Board this month.

Wind Point Elementary, formerly located at 290 Jonsue Lane, closed in 2013 and was demolished in 2018.

The Racine Unified School District turned the land over to Newport, which handled demolition costs.

In October, Newport unveiled its proposal to build 24 buildings with two units per building. The development would be accessed on a circular private road off of Jonsue Lane and would also include two retention ponds.

Ten of the 24 buildings are to house two-bedroom, two-bathroom units and the other 14 buildings are to house units with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

All 48 units would have their own driveways and garages. Units range in size from 1,691 to 2,132 square-feet.

The first public meeting regarding the proposed redevelopment is before the village Plan Commission, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 15. The Architecture Review Board is scheduled to review the proposal at its meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 21. Both meetings will be held at The Prairie School, 4050 Lighthouse Drive, in the auditorium.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News