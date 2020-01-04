Public meetings scheduled for January on Wind Point Elementary site development plans

WIND POINT — A proposed redevelopment at the former Wind Point Elementary School site could add 48 condominium units to the village’s housing stock.

The proposal from Newport Development of Mount Pleasant is scheduled to go before the village Plan Commission and Architectural Review Board this month.

Wind Point Elementary, formerly located at 290 Jonsue Lane, closed in 2013 and was demolished in 2018.

The Racine Unified School District turned the land over to Newport, which handled demolition costs.

In October, Newport unveiled its proposal to build 24 buildings with two units per building. The development would be accessed on a circular private road off of Jonsue Lane and would also include two retention ponds.

Ten of the 24 buildings are to house two-bedroom, two-bathroom units and the other 14 buildings are to house units with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

All 48 units would have their own driveways and garages. Units range in size from 1,691 to 2,132 square-feet.

The first public meeting regarding the proposed redevelopment is before the village Plan Commission, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 15. The Architecture Review Board is scheduled to review the proposal at its meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 21. Both meetings will be held at The Prairie School, 4050 Lighthouse Drive, in the auditorium.

