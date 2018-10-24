WATERFORD — The Department of Natural Resources plans to hold a public meeting to discuss the Waterford Waterway Management District’s proposed landspreading of dredged material within the Town of Waterford. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. on Nov. 14, at the Waterford Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St.
The Waterford Waterway Management District has requested approval from the DNR for a landspreading facility to landspread sediments dredged from the Fox River onto agricultural fields within the town of Waterford.
The purpose of the meeting is to solicit public comment on the proposal. There will be a project summary by DNR and Waterford Waterway Management District representatives, followed by time for questions and comments.
Written comments may be sent to Casey Lamensky, Department of Natural Resources, P.O. Box 7921, WA/5, Madison WI, 53707 or casey.lamensky@wisconsin.gov. Comments will be accepted through Nov. 19. All public comments will be considered by DNR prior to a decision on whether to approve the landspreading of dredged material within the Town of Waterford.
