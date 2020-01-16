Public meeting set for proposed improvement project along Highway 20 in Racine County

YORKVILLE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is is scheduled to hold a public meeting to discuss the proposed resurfacing treatment and intersection improvements on Highway 20 from Highway 36 in Rochester to Highway 45 south in Yorkville.

The meeting is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave. (Highway 20).

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the meeting to review project details, ask questions, and provide comments that may assist WisDOT staff during the project’s design and construction. WisDOT staff will be available to discuss the project on an individual basis.

Those who are unable to attend this meeting and would like project information may contact WisDOT Project Manager Julie Jenks at (262) 548-6462 or julie.jenks@dot.wi.gov. The meeting facility is wheelchair accessible.

If attendees require an interpreter or translator, they may request one by contacting Jenks via the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay system (dialing 711).

