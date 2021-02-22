Public launch of Wisconsin's online signup for vaccine appointments delayed because of 'technical issues'

On Monday, a day when no new Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths were reported for back-to-back days for the first time since September, details remained vague about the state’s public vaccination plan.

On Thursday, the Department of Health Services announced that the Central Racine County Health Department would be one of 10 statewide health departments that would begin a preliminary rollout of Wisconsin’s vaccine registry Monday. The intention for that registry is for people who are eligible to schedule appointments at a local vaccinator, and for people who aren’t yet eligible but want to be vaccinated to put their names on a waitlist.

On Monday, neither CRCHD nor the other health departments included in the rollout had registry sign-ups publicly available, and one of the 10 health departments had dropped out.

A notice on the DHS’ website states: “The vaccine registry will likely become available to the public on March 1, 2021. Not all vaccine providers using this system will be participating as of the launch date, many will be added over time.”

The delay has been blamed on “technical issues.”