Public information session on Highway 11 project scheduled for Thursday

YORKVILLE — Residents curious about a future construction project on Highway 11 will have the opportunity to get their questions answered.
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to host a public involvement meeting from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the first floor Community Room at the Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave. (Highway 11 at 45).
WisDOT officials are scheduled to be present to discuss a future road project along Highway 11 from the Interstate 94 west frontage road to 67th Drive at the Union Grove-Yorkville border.
WisDOT is planning to resurface the pavement between 67th Drive and 56th Roads and doing pavement replacement from 56th Drive to the west frontage road.
The event is open to the public and those attending can review project details, ask questions and provide comments to help WisDOT during the project’s design and construction.