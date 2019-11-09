Public Highway KR widening meeting scheduled for Thursday in Somers

SOMERS — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has scheduled a public meeting regarding the second phase of the Highway KR widening project that the Kenosha and Racine county boards controversially approved earlier this year.

The hearing is set for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Somers Village Hall, 7511 12th St. (Highway E, west of Highway 31). The DOT is encouraging the public to attend the meeting “to review project details, ask questions and provide comments that may assist WisDOT during the project’s design and construction,” according to an announcement.

DOT staff are scheduled to be available to discuss the project.

The project involves a widening of Highway KR from two to four lanes plus a turn lane, wider shoulders and railroad overpasses from Highway H to just east of Old Green Bay Road and just past Highway 31.

The Racine County Board gave the project its final needed approvals on May 15, authorizing measures including eminent domain to acquire land for the 2.8-mile-long widening, despite strong opposition from property owners along the road who faced property losses ranging from small chunks of their front yard to entire houses.

County supervisors approved a $4.675 million bonding resolution late last month to help pay for land acquisitions due to increased land costs.

