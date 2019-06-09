MOUNT PLEASANT — As construction continues on the Foxconn Technology Group site in Mount Pleasant, the village is continuing its oversight of the project.
Foxconn is planning to build its Generation 6, or “Gen6,” manufacturing facility, and the proposed building is planned to be 48 feet tall. Because the area is zoned as a business park, this requires Foxconn to apply for a conditional-use permit for a building that would be between 40 feet and 60 feet tall.
A request for a building greater than 60 feet tall would have to go to the village’s Zoning Board of Appeals.
A public hearing on Foxconn’s request for the Gen6 building height is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on June 18 at the Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive. Next, the Plan Commission will consider the request and make a recommendation to the Village Board, which must give final approval.
Foxconn has one building underway in Area I of the Foxconn site; Area I is located east of I-94, north of Highway KR, south of Braun Road and west of Highway H. Construction on that building started last August.
Foxconn has announced contracts with three companies worth $13 million to start constructing the Gen 6 manufacturing facility. The Gen6 facility will be where liquid crystal display screens are manufactured.
Prime subcontractors that have been awarded contracts and are set to commence work on the foundations and related work are:
- PSI Intertek — materials testing for foundations and related construction;
- CD Smith Construction, Fond du Lac — excavation and concrete foundation work; and
- Otis Elevator Company — elevator work.
PSI Intertek is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Ill., but has offices in Wisconsin. Otis Elevator is based in Farmington, Conn., but has offices in Milwaukee.
