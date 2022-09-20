 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public Hearing Notice: Racine County Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus Oct. 4

Racine County in partnership with Racine County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC) will conduct a second public hearing regarding its Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) grant award. The public is invited to attend and learn about the CDBG-CV program, review project progress, and provide input.

The agenda for the public hearing is:

1. Identification of total funds

2. Eligible CDBG-CV activities

3. Review CDBG-CV project progress

4. Citizen input regarding proposed and other CDBG-CV activities

Residents of Racine County are encouraged to attend, especially residents with low to moderate incomes.

Persons needing additional accommodations should contact Travis Richardson, Racine County Director of Data and Performance Analytics at 262-636-3721 or travis.richardson@racinecounty.com.

In-Person Location: Classrooms C and D (First Floor), Dennis Kornwolf Service Center, 1717 Taylor Ave., Racine

Virtual Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83641902866 using meeting ID 836 4190 2866 or dial 312-626-6799 using meeting ID 836 4190 2866

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Time: 5 p.m.

