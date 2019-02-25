SOMERS — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has scheduled a public hearing on Thursday, Feb. 28, regarding the upcoming Highway KR expansion project.
The meeting will allow interested persons the opportunity to testify on the options available for the reconstruction and expansion of Highway KR between Highway H and Old Green Bay Road along the Racine and Kenosha County border.
The meeting is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Somers Village Hall, 7511 12th St. (Highway E), which is located west of Highway 31 and east of Highway H.
WisDOT project design staff will be available to discuss and review project materials. Public testimony with begin at 4:30 p.m. Public testimony, personal testimony with a court reporter and written testimony will all be accepted. Current design plans and other hearing materials will be available for review prior to testimony beginning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.