Public health officials worried about when National Guardsmen are sent home

Racine numbers

Racine County has had 2,690 confirmed COVID-19 cases (up 305 from last week) and 32,798 negative test results (up 4,254 over the last week). In addition, the county has had 69 coronavirus-related deaths, up four from last week.

Racine County is in the “high risk” category given the current case rate. The county’s positive rate had been around 20% in early May. Now it’s roughly 6.6% based on the numbers reported over the last week.

Funding the Guard

Funding for the Guard has been a concern before, and it’s the result of the unclear nature of what the nation’s and the state’s coronavirus responses will look like month-to-month.

The Wisconsin National Guard was initially activated this year in April, with the first set of orders set to expire on May 12. But then orders were extended to May 31. Then again to June 27. Now the orders are set to expire on Aug. 15.

The current operation, while still following orders from the governor, officially began on April 12 by order of the federal government — namely President Donald Trump — and is being funded by federal dollars.