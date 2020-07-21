Public health officials worried about when National Guardsmen are sent home

RACINE — Two more community testing sites with the Wisconsin National Guard have been confirmed for next month in Racine. But without another funding extension, the Guard’s availability for testing could be limited after August.
The city calculated that the community testing sites run by the National Guard provided 35.2% of the total COVID-19 results the Racine Health Department has received for residents within its jurisdiction, including from testing sites in other parts of southeastern Wisconsin.
Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox also pointed out that the community testing sites expanded to testing to individuals who were asymptomatic.
“The loss of this resource to local jurisdictions compromises the ability to comprehensively determine the prevalence of disease in that jurisdiction,” Bowersox said in an email.
In addition to concerns about the reduction in testing, Bowersox was also concerned about the timing.
“In addition, there are grave concerns with the approaching school and influenza season and determining the prevalence of disease,” she said.
The Public Health Department has confirmed two more community testing dates and times within its jurisdiction: from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 4-6 and Aug. 18-20 at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.
Racine numbers
Racine County has had 2,690 confirmed COVID-19 cases (up 305 from last week) and 32,798 negative test results (up 4,254 over the last week). In addition, the county has had 69 coronavirus-related deaths, up four from last week.
Racine County is in the “high risk” category given the current case rate. The county’s positive rate had been around 20% in early May. Now it’s roughly 6.6% based on the numbers reported over the last week.
Funding the Guard
Funding for the Guard has been a concern before, and it’s the result of the unclear nature of what the nation’s and the state’s coronavirus responses will look like month-to-month.
The Wisconsin National Guard was initially activated this year in April, with the first set of orders set to expire on May 12. But then orders were extended to May 31. Then again to June 27. Now the orders are set to expire on Aug. 15.
The current operation, while still following orders from the governor, officially began on April 12 by order of the federal government — namely President Donald Trump — and is being funded by federal dollars.
The most recent time Trump extended the orders, he said in a tweet that “The men and women of the National Guard have been doing a great job fighting the CoronaVirus” and that extending the orders would allow the Guard to “continue to help States succeed in their response and recovery efforts.”
When Trump announced the most recent extension of orders, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., tweeted thanks to the president and said “The Guard is stepping up to fight coronavirus in Wisconsin and leading the way in testing.”
What happens next will depend on what state and national decision-makers think is the best course, and how the National Guard fits into that.
In Wisconsin, the Guard was used to augment depleted staffs at polling sites for the April 7 election. Since then, Guardsmen have largely been used to carry out Wisconsin’s statewide free community testing efforts. They have also been called in to back up law enforcement in Madison and Milwaukee when Evers feared violence could spread amid the protests following the killing of George Floyd.
Should the president choose not to continue activating the National Guard on a national scale, governors would still be able to activate their respective states’ forces, but the cost would likely then fall on state taxpayers.
Concerned about COVID-19?
