Public Foxconn update scheduled for Tuesday

MOUNT PLEASANT — For the first time in almost three years, a public update on Foxconn in Racine County is scheduled. It is to be held Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The meeting, open to the public, will be held at 5 p.m. at the County Board Chambers, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorville.

An agenda for the update, which will come during a joint session of the Racine County Board and the Village of Mount Pleasant Committee of the Whole, gives little insight into what is going to be announced.

The agenda, released Monday morning, consists of one item: “Staff presentation and update regarding Tax Incremental Financing District No. 5 and introduction of TID No. 5 Dashboard.”

TID No. 5 is the district set up specifically for Foxconn.

The TID No. 5 Dashboard is already live online at racinecounty.com/Foxconn.

It reiterates how, starting next year, Foxconn will be required to pay taxes as if the TID is valued at $1.4 billion, even if the value of the property is far below that.

While the state’s contract with Foxconn has been substantially changed — an initial potential of $3 billion in tax incentives to Foxconn was reduced to $80 million — Racine County's and the Village of Mount Pleasant's agreement with Foxconn remains unchanged. There have been no publicly known attempts to renegotiate.

The county and village have already spent more than $300 million on the project. There was $110 million spent to acquire more than 2,000 acres of land (the cost was actually $170 million, but $60 million was provided by Foxconn); another $200 million for infrastructure related to sanitary sewer, water and related infrastructural project that has remained largely unused thus far; and nearly $8 million in “professional fees.”

Claude Lois, who was Burlington’s mayor from 2000-2008, has been paid about $1 million since being hired as Foxconn director in 2017. His wage is due to increase to $200 per hour later this year; it’s currently $175 per hour.

According to the village’s website, his job title is Foxconn Project Director. But in an interview last month he said his title is “project director for the TID No. 5 development in the Village of Mount Pleasant.”

TID No. 5 could have been transformed by Intel, which last year was searching for a home for what it plans as the world's largest microchip factory. But Intel last month picked a site in Ohio instead of in Mount Pleasant.

