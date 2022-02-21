Public Foxconn update scheduled for Tuesday

MOUNT PLEASANT — For the
first time in almost three years, a public update on Foxconn in Racine County is scheduled. It is to be held Tuesday, Feb. 22.
The meeting, open to the public, will be held at 5 p.m. at the County Board Chambers, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorville.
An agenda for the update, which will come during a joint session of the Racine County Board and the Village of Mount Pleasant Committee of the Whole, gives little insight into what is going to be announced.
The agenda, released Monday morning, consists of one item: “Staff presentation and update regarding Tax Incremental Financing District No. 5 and introduction of TID No. 5 Dashboard.”
TID No. 5 is the district set up specifically for Foxconn.
The TID No. 5 Dashboard is already live online at
racinecounty.com/Foxconn.
It reiterates how, starting next year, Foxconn will be required to pay taxes as if the TID is valued at $1.4 billion, even if the value of the property is far below that.
While the state’s contract with Foxconn has been
substantially changed — an initial potential of $3 billion in tax incentives to Foxconn was reduced to $80 million — Racine County's and the Village of Mount Pleasant's agreement with Foxconn remains unchanged. There have been no publicly known attempts to renegotiate.
The county and village have already spent more than $300 million on the project. There was $110 million spent to acquire more than 2,000 acres of land (the cost was actually $170 million, but $60 million was provided by Foxconn); another $200 million for infrastructure related to sanitary sewer, water and related infrastructural project that has remained largely unused thus far; and nearly $8 million in “professional fees.”
Claude Lois, who was
Burlington’s mayor from 2000-2008, has been paid about $1 million since being hired as Foxconn director in 2017. His wage is due to increase to $200 per hour later this year; it’s currently $175 per hour.
According to the
village’s website, his job title is Foxconn Project Director. But in an interview last month he said his title is “project director for the TID No. 5 development in the Village of Mount Pleasant.”
TID No. 5 could have been transformed by Intel, which last year was searching for a home for what it plans as the world's largest microchip factory. But Intel last month
picked a site in Ohio instead of in Mount Pleasant.
UPDATED: Bird's-eye view photos of Foxconn as it develops, as of March 2020
Bird's-eye view photos of Foxconn
Racine-area certified financial planner Michael Haubrich has taken Journal Times reporter Michael Burke on several flights for the purpose of taking documentary photos of Foxconn Technology Group's developing campus in Mount Pleasant.
Foxconn High Performance Computing Data Center
Foxconn Technology Group's future globe-shape High Performance Computing Data Center at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, is shown on March 15.
Michael Burke
Foxconn HPCDC
Construction is underway on Foxconn Technology Group's future globe-shape High Performance Computing Data Center at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Mount Pleasant, as seen from this aerial shot on March 15.
Michael Burke
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Feb. 3, 2020, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's light-sport airplane. This photo shows the base of the future spherical High Performance Computing Data Center under construction.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Feb. 3, 2020, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's light-sport airplane. This photo shows the future Smart Manufacturing Center under construction, center. In the foreground is a private electrical substation. In the background is the fully enclosed future LCD fabrication plant.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Feb. 3, 2020, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's light-sport airplane. This photo shows the future Smart Manufacturing Center under construction.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Feb. 3, 2020, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's light-sport airplane. This photo shows the base of the future spherical High Performance Computing Data Center under construction.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Dec. 15, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. The roof is now fully covering the future advanced-manufacturing plant.
Michael Burke
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Dec. 15, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. The roof is now fully covering the large future advanced-manufacturing plant.
Michael Burke
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Dec. 15, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. The roof is now fully covering the future advanced-manufacturing plant, and workers have begun to prepare building pads just east of that building for the next two structures.
Michael Burke
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Oct. 18, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future advanced-manufacturing plant. At that point in time, builders were installing the roof.
Michael Burke
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Oct. 18, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future advanced-manufacturing plant. At this point in time, the builders were installing the roof.
Michael Burke
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Oct. 18, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future advanced-manufacturing plant. At this point in time, the builders were installing the roof.
Michael Burke
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Oct. 18, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future advanced-manufacturing plant. At this point in time, the builders were installing the roof.
Michael Burke
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab."
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the multipurpose building.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," at left in background and multipurpose building at right in background.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," at left and multipurpose building in background.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," at left and multipurpose building at right in background.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab," in the foreground and multipurpose building in background.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the new power plant at left and two large new retention ponds.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the new power substation.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab."
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the new power substation just east of the Foxconn campus.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab."
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Oct. 18, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Shown here is the future thin-film-transistor fabrication plant, or "fab."
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.
Part of the Foxconn site is shown on Sept. 20, 2019, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site. Part of the Foxconn campus can be seen in the background; in the foreground is Sylvania Airport.
Racine-area certified financial planner Michael Haubrich is shown here on Sept. 20, 2019, with his Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane just before taking Journal Times reporter Michael Burke on a flight to document Racine County from above.
