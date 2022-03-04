 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public Foxconn meeting rescheduled

President Donald Trump speaks at Foxconn in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, on June 28, 2018, calling it the "Eighth Wonder of the World."

Scheduled, canceled and rescheduled again.

The first public update on the Foxconn project in three years, to be hosted in conjunction between the Village of Mount Pleasant and Racine County had been scheduled for Feb. 22. But it was canceled “due to inclement weather” that day.

It will now be held at 5 p.m. March 22, at the County Board Chambers, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville. It is expected to be both in person and live-streamed.

The update is expected to include news on Foxconn’s presence in Racine County and possibilities for the rest of the tax increment district around it. The county and Mount Pleasant, along with the Racine County Economic Development Corp., continue to look for developers and businesses to fill in the space that Foxconn has left unused.

