Public art project revealed with scavenger hunt

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. has unveiled its 20th annual public art project. This year’s project featured bistro tables and chairs.
“We’re so proud that we are one of only a few communities in the entire nation that has displayed a public art project in downtown for 20 consecutive years,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director.
Twenty-five artists were selected to adorn the table sets with their creativity and are scattered through Downtown. The artists and the names of their designs are:
- Samantha Moe — “Nobs”
- Elizabeth Gaertner — “A Shower of Roses”
- Jason Meekma — “Fun and Games”
- Dee Hutch — “Emerald & Sapphire”
- Kelly Witte — “Tropical Vibes”
- Joan Houlehen — “Summer Sorbet”
- Nancy Barthuly — “Wisconsin Mermaids”
- Brian Strack — “Dairy-normal Cowtivity”
- Paul Muckler — “Night and Day at Vincent’s Cafe” (after Van Gogh)
- Hailey Fischer — “Blossiming Vintage”
- Katie White and Vicki Schmitz — “Sit & Stay Awhile”
- Southern Wisconsin Center — “In Every Disability there is Ability”
- Joyce Lynn Williamson — “Broken Beginnings”
- Jasmine Van Brocklin — “Greovy”
- Peggy Ducommun — “Proud as a Peacock”
- Jil Radtke — “Bee-Stro”
- Connie Meredith — “Sunny and Chairs”
- Gabriel Feitosa — “Purple Ambivalence”
- Claire Stein — “Where’s Racine Icons?”
- Nicole Zimmer — “Tranquality along Wisconsin’s Shorelines”
- Laura Covelli — “Believe Beyond What You Can See”
- Pam Vallejos Georgi, “Amy — Bean Me Up”
- Eric O. Cheek — “Heavy is the Head”
- Brenda Lois — “Totally”
- Paul Muckler — “Racine County Sheriff’s Office”
Similar to last year’s public art project that featured flowerpots, there will be a self-guided scavenger hunt that people can participate in at their leisure all summer long. Each table set has a question that relates to them. Any person wanting to participate will be awarded a $5 Downtown gift card (valid at more than 100 locations) for answering at least 15 questions correctly.
Kruse explained that the DRC’s choice of functional art for this year’s project was guided not only with the desire to beautify downtown, but also to help with the added need for outdoor seating and dining due to the pandemic.
Scavenger hunt forms can be picked up at the DRC office, 425 Main St., or downloaded at racinedowntown.com.