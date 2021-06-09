Public art project revealed with scavenger hunt

Similar to last year’s public art project that featured flowerpots, there will be a self-guided scavenger hunt that people can participate in at their leisure all summer long. Each table set has a question that relates to them. Any person wanting to participate will be awarded a $5 Downtown gift card (valid at more than 100 locations) for answering at least 15 questions correctly.

Kruse explained that the DRC’s choice of functional art for this year’s project was guided not only with the desire to beautify downtown, but also to help with the added need for outdoor seating and dining due to the pandemic.

Scavenger hunt forms can be picked up at the DRC office, 425 Main St., or downloaded at racinedowntown.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0