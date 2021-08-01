Public art project partners find their Star Wars/Star Trek art piece stolen

The two decided to collaborate and create an art piece for Downtown Racine Corporation’s public art project in 2007.

“We got each of her second graders to participate,” said Georgi. “They would either draw something, make something or have some display of art for the project.”

Georgi and Vallejos stopped working on these projects with the kids after two or three years because they separated to teach at different schools within RUSD.

However, the partners didn’t stop collaborating, having participated in the public art project almost every year since they began.

The public art project

The DRC is celebrating its 20th annual public art project this year.

The pieces are sponsored by local businesses to have on public display outside for the entire summer. After the summer, some art pieces will be up for auction or become permanent displays.

“About 12 to 15 art pieces get auctioned off at the end of the summer through online bidding,” said Kelly Kruse, executive director of the Downtown Racine Corp. “Every year is different, but starting bids for the bistro table and chair sets may start at $215 and sell for as high as $750.”