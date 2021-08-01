 Skip to main content
Public art project partners find their Star Wars/Star Trek art piece stolen
Public art project partners find their Star Wars/Star Trek art piece stolen

Bistro table and chair set

A "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" coffee-themed bistro set, designed by Amy Georgi and Pamela Vallejos, was recently stolen. There is a reward offered to find the art piece. This set was designed for the Downtown Racine Corporation's annual public art project.

 Submitted photo

RACINE 一 Amy Georgi and Pamela Vallejos have been participating in the Downtown Racine Corporation’s annual public art project since 2007, painting designs on vases and benches.

This year, artists were asked to design a bistro table and chair set. The two partners integrated their love for coffee with their favorite movie franchises Star Wars and Star Trek to paint creative designs.

Their design included a painted Starfleet insignia and R2-D2 coffee mugs, lightsabers on the legs of the table and “May the froth be with you” painted on the back of a chair.

Georgi and Vallejo’s set were displayed outside the Over Our Head Players theatre, 318 Sixth St, since the end of May. However, in the past few weeks, the partners noticed their set was stolen; it has not been found.

Bistro table and chair set

A "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" bistro table designed by artists Amy Georgi and Pamela Vallejos. Their bistro table and chair set was recently stolen and there is a reward to find the art piece. This set was designed in association to Downtown Racine Corporation's annual public art project.

“The Downtown Racine Corporation hadn’t heard of any other tables being stolen,” said Georgi. “In years past, some art pieces have been vandalized but not stolen.”

Their first art project

Georgi and Vallejos met while working at Mitchell Elementary School, where Georgi began as an art teacher and Vallejos had been teaching as a second grade bilingual teacher.

“Vallejos had always wanted to do these downtown art projects and give back to the city,” said Georgi. “She just needed a little more artistic help.”

The two decided to collaborate and create an art piece for Downtown Racine Corporation’s public art project in 2007.

“We got each of her second graders to participate,” said Georgi. “They would either draw something, make something or have some display of art for the project.”

Georgi and Vallejos stopped working on these projects with the kids after two or three years because they separated to teach at different schools within RUSD.

However, the partners didn’t stop collaborating, having participated in the public art project almost every year since they began.

The public art project

The DRC is celebrating its 20th annual public art project this year.

Bistro table and chair set

Designs of "Star Trek" and "Star Wars"-themed coffee mugs on a table designed by artists Amy Georgi and Pamela Vallejos. Their set was recently stolen and there is a reward to find the art piece. This set was designed in association to Downtown Racine Corporation's annual public art project.

The pieces are sponsored by local businesses to have on public display outside for the entire summer. After the summer, some art pieces will be up for auction or become permanent displays.

“About 12 to 15 art pieces get auctioned off at the end of the summer through online bidding,” said Kelly Kruse, executive director of the Downtown Racine Corp. “Every year is different, but starting bids for the bistro table and chair sets may start at $215 and sell for as high as $750.”

All money received gets donated back to the nonprofit DRC.

Reward for the lost art

The last time Georgi and Vallejos saw their table and chair set in public was the week after the Fourth of July.

Rich Smith, OOHP managing artistic director, and Georgi are offering a $100 reward for anyone that has reliable information about the return of the set.

If the set is not found, Smith said, he will donate his reward money to the DRC.

Reporter

Michael was born with big ears and decided to put them to good use by listening to people's stories. Born in Illinois, he received a degree in Journalism + Design from The New School before returning to the Midwest and settling down at The Journal Times.

