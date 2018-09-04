WIND POINT — The Downtown Racine Corporation is scheduled to auction off the dog statues from the 17th annual Downtown Public Art project featuring K-9 Heroes of Racine County.
The auction is scheduled to take place during the Cookin’ Out with the K-9s Public Art Auction event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at The Johnson Foundation at Wingspread, 33 E. Four Mile Road.
The event is to include live music by Mean Jake. The artists and actual K-9s with their handlers are also scheduled to be on-site. Food and drinks are also to be available, including a “Bow Wow” beer garden featuring Racine Brewing and other Wisconsin microbrews.
Tickets are $40 each or two for $75. To purchase, call 262-634-6002 or email kkruse@racinedowntown.com.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Downtown Racine Corporation, a nonprofit whose mission is to be the voice of Downtown Racine, facilitating, coordinating and catalyzing efforts to enhance the image and functionality of Downtown, attracting new businesses, residents and visitors.
Up for auction
There are 25 life-size dogs total to auction. Dogs have been placed throughout Downtown Racine all summer long.
Fourteen are replicas of the K-9s that serve all of Racine County will be up for auction:
- Burlington Police K-9 Zander — Artist Julie Conigliaro
- Caledonia Police K-9 Louie — Artist Scott and Cory Sebastian
- Mount Pleasant Police K-9 Brutus — Artist Michael Gorges
- Mount Pleasant Police K-9 Ares — Artist Amanda Hohensee
- Racine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Friday — Artist Paul Muckler
- Racine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Nox — Artist Rachel Hankwitz
- Racine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Nitro — Artist Rachel A Womack
- Racine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Murphy — Artist Joyce Lynn Williamson
- Racine Police K-9 Dozer — Artist Laura Covelli
- Racine Police K-9 Titan — Artist Doug and Diane Soller
- Racine Police K-9 Hax — Artist Arlene LoPiccolo, Jennifer Zygmunt and DeeDee Dumont
- Racine Police K-9 Odin — Artist Daniel Debrocke
- Racine Police K-9 Dixie — Artist Kristen Gjerdset
- Sturtevant Police K-9 Rhea — Artist Kaye Panyk
The artists of the other 11 German Shepherds up for auction include Nancy Barthuly, Chelsey Cacciotti, Peggy Ducommun, Kristen Glonek, Joan Houlehen, Jeff Levonian, Nicole Zoe Miller, Tom Pulice, Rachel Grace Schimian and her fifth-Grade Class at Evergreen Academy, Pam Valleios and Kelly Witte.
Online opportunities
Online bidding is also available through Sept. 14th at racinedowntown.com/auctions. People can also vote for their favorite in the People’s Choice category through Sept. 13 at racinedowntown.com/peoples-choice-public-art.
