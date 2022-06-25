Protests have begun after Supreme Court rulinigs

RACINE — Anger directed at conservative policymakers and justices is growing as gun rights expand and access to abortion has been heavily restricted due to U.S. Supreme Court decisions in the past week.

More than 100 people, most of them young adults, marched through the streets of Milwaukee Friday night after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

"Regulate guns, not my body!" they chanted through Wisconsin's most populous city.

Friday's decision by the Supreme Court's conservative majority gives decisions over whether abortion should be legal up to the states. In Wisconsin, that means an 1849 law appears to be the law of the land, making the performing of abortion a felony.

With tears on her face outside the state Capitol in Madison, Victoria Gutierrez said "It's not over." The 55-year-old, carrying a sign with a union colleague that read "Labor for abortion rights," was among a crowd of 1,000 who gathered in the heart of Wisconsin's capital city to protest abortion becoming illegal here. "It's not just about abortion rights. It's about women having agency to start their families. It's about childcare."

At the Capitol, protestor Gracie McGovern, 26, held a sign that said "not your body, not your choice." Other demonstrators held signs that read "keep your religion out of politics" and "Abortion saves lives."

"I'm mad," McGovern remarked. "I'm very, very mad. We shouldn't be in this situation in 2022."

Holly Myrup of The Journal Times contributed to this report, as did Lee Newspapers Reporters Elizabeth Beyer, Avani Kalra and Lucas Robinson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0