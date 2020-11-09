Protesters shut down Burlington School Board meeting amid calls for anti-racism curriculum

“We’re not saying Black lives don’t matter. We’re saying Black Lives Matter Incorporated should not be included in a curriculum,” a man who identified himself as Robert Jensen said during the meeting.

Later in the meeting, Preston Allred, who is Hispanic and said he is the only of his siblings to graduate from a Burlington school, described a time that after another student repeatedly called him a racial slur, he grew angry and got into a fight. Despite the slurs, Allred said he was punished and told by a teacher to “be the better man” and that the other student went unpunished.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I went to the school. It happens on the daily,” he told the School Board of his experiences with racism.

When the School Board tried to move forward with the meeting, with one member beginning to talk about a National Honor Society meeting after an hour of citizens comments, the group of about 50 demonstrators — some of whom were from Burlington, others who were supporters from Milwaukee — became frustrated with their demands not being immediately addressed and began chanting.