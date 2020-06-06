Protesters should wear masks and get tested for COVID, say Racine County health officials

RACINE COUNTY — Anyone who has attended a protest, or any other large gathering, should get tested for COVID-19, according to area health officials.
Racine County has the highest rate of coronavirus infection in Wisconsin, surging past Brown and Milwaukee counties in the past week as testing ramped up statewide.
In a statement to The Journal Times, Margaret Gesner, the health officer for the Central Racine County Health Department, said, "Since Racine County has a high rate of COVID-19 infections, Central Racine County Health Department recommends that any Racine County resident who has attended a large protest or vigil get tested."
She advised that anyone who attended a large gathering should get tested 5-7 days after attending the event, even those without symptoms. For anyone experiencing symptoms, regardless of whether they attended a protest, they "should get tested right away," according to Gesner.
Dottie-Kay Bowersox, administrator for the City of Racine Public Health Department, also said that demonstrators should wear masks and maintain social distancing as best they can.
"This department still advises that individuals who are high-risk should refrain from engaging in large public gatherings. Regardless of risk category, everyone should follow hand hygiene, mask usage, and social distancing recommendations to limit their chances of being exposed," Bowersox said in a statement. "Individuals should keep in mind they would be at higher risk of an exposure if traveling to an area with a greater number of positive cases and where community transmission is still active. Racine falls into that category."
On Thursday, Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that there is "potential" for protests to become a "seeding event" that allows coronavirus to spread further. He added that anyone who participates in protests should inform their loved ones so that they are aware of the risks of exposure.
When prompted by a question from U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., during a Congressional hearing, Redfield said that the use of tear gas by law enforcement could also increase the risk of COVID-19 spreading, largely because of the coughing the gas induces. The disease is primarily spread through "respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks," according to the CDC.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.