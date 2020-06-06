Protesters should wear masks and get tested for COVID, say Racine County health officials

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — Anyone who has attended a protest, or any other large gathering, should get tested for COVID-19, according to area health officials.

Racine County has the highest rate of coronavirus infection in Wisconsin, surging past Brown and Milwaukee counties in the past week as testing ramped up statewide.

In a statement to The Journal Times, Margaret Gesner, the health officer for the Central Racine County Health Department, said, "Since Racine County has a high rate of COVID-19 infections, Central Racine County Health Department recommends that any Racine County resident who has attended a large protest or vigil get tested."

She advised that anyone who attended a large gathering should get tested 5-7 days after attending the event, even those without symptoms. For anyone experiencing symptoms, regardless of whether they attended a protest, they "should get tested right away," according to Gesner.

Dottie-Kay Bowersox, administrator for the City of Racine Public Health Department, also said that demonstrators should wear masks and maintain social distancing as best they can.