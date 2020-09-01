Protesters on both sides: But some try to find understanding despite their unwavering beliefs

KENOSHA — There were countless tense moments throughout demonstrations Tuesday coinciding with President Donald Trump’s visit to Kenosha.
There were the shouting matches at around 11 a.m. when a handful of anti-Trump demonstrators crossed Sheridan Road and engaged with Trump supporters. Both sides had people calling the other racist. Two women — Danelle Orange and Sheri Vandermillen, both Minnesota natives, although Orange has lived in Kenosha for six years — spent several minutes yelling at each other before realizing their argument was going nowhere.
“In our raised voices, no one was listening,” Vandermillen, who drove down from Minnesota the night prior to stand with Trump supporters, said after the argument.
That was the theme of the day, as many shouts and chants were heard, but more often than not another group would counter with another chant of her own.
Orange defended her actions while still acknowledging that she and Vandermillen never came to any common ground other than how they closed the conversation by commenting on how nice the weather has been. “If nobody stands up to that kind of thing, then what even is the point? Just because someone disagrees and yells at you doesn’t mean you should stand down,” Orange said.
But Dale Schuster, of Kenosha, who donned a Black Lives Matter T-shirt, and Ruth Beuhler, of Pleasant Prairie, who carried a Trump flag, cut through the tension and took time to listen to each other.
Schuster asked Beuhler if they could continue the conversation at another date.
“I would love that,” Schuster said. “I think there is a lot of things that cross over that we can agree on.”
Lamar Whitfield, CEO of the #NoMore Foundation in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago, shared with JoAnn King of Kenosha his desire for a more peaceful dialog about racial issues.
“My goal is to get every voice heard,” Whitfield said. “This is what I want, for us to be able to have a conversation. I am here because I’m at a ‘no more moment.’ We don’t have to yell at each other. I don’t want to stay divided.”
King, and Kelly Larson, of Racine, both there in support of Trump, said they want to listen. When Whitfield explained when he says “Black lives matter” it means he feels it does not matter to some. “I don’t want that,” Larson said.
Epicenter of discourse
The corner of 57th Street and Sheridan remained a corner of vitriol-filled public discourse for hours until the majority of the Trump supporters left between 2 and 3 p.m.
Chants of “All Lives Matter!” in the morning drowned out chants of “Black Lives Matter!” But as more BLM supporters arrived throughout the day, “Black Lives Matter!” became the prevalent chant. By 3 p.m., Civic Center Park — the center of protests since Jacob Blake was shot in the back by a Kenosha Police officer as many as seven times on Aug. 23 — was almost entirely occupied by Black Lives Matter demonstrators.
Shamell Green, an 18-year-old who stayed at the park until the early afternoon, said that the reason the Trump supporters left was because she believed the volume of the Black Lives Matter movement drove them away.
“We were not trying to hear anything they said,” said Green, who said her sister was the first person to post the Jacob Blake shooting video on Facebook.
The message Green, who lives in Kenosha, said she wanted to get across the Trump supporters was: “We don’t want y’all protesting.”
For some time, the demonstrators talked peacefully among themselves. A couple people tested new skateboard tricks. Two friends who had been driving across the country to different demonstrations reunited after getting separated a week ago. A tent sold Black Lives Matter apparel. A few individuals taunted and tried talking to National Guardsmen behind the gate surrounding the Courthouse; one man complained he couldn’t get a straight answer out of any of them about how he could get his bail money back after he was held in jail for 48 hours for breaking curfew earlier this week.
Tense moment
But what may have been tensest moment of the day came at about 4 p.m. when two people — a man and a woman who wore a MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat and had a Proud Boys sticker on her phone — appeared wearing known Proud Boys accessories.
The Proud Boys is a group that the Anti-Defamation League has identified as “Misogynistic, Islamophobic, transphobic and anti-immigration … (with) some members (who) espouse white supremacist and anti-Semitic ideologies and/or engage with white supremacist groups.”
The two people, standing on the east side of Sheridan Road across from Civic Center Park, were quickly surrounded by dozens of disgusted Black Lives Matter demonstrators. Both sides exchanged words, with the two being called “Nazis” and “boot-lickers” and “racists.”
After a few minutes of this, the two began to walk away but were followed closely by about three dozen others who chanted “We don’t want you here!” and “Go home!” and “Remember when you killed Heather Heyer,” referring to the woman killed when a white surpremacist intentionally drove into a crowd of pedestrians in August 2017 during the infamous Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va. At one point, the man’s hat was stolen, stomped on and ripped apart.
After walking nearly three blocks, multiple police vehicles arrived at the corner of 60th Street and Sheridan Road. Officers quickly surrounded the two, leading to the crowd accusing police of protecting racists. The two, who appeared terrified throughout the ordeal, were shuffled off into a squad car and driven away as insults were hurled from the demonstrators at police and at the pair.
Minutes later, after the crowd had returned to Civic Center Park, Kejuan Goldsmith — a Racine resident who organized a Black Lives Matter Rally on Facebook for Tuesday — got on the megaphone and led the crowd on a march.
Goldsmith shared how he, like many other Black men after watching the video of Jacob Blake getting shot, thought “That could be me” or “That could have been my brother.” Goldsmith then led the crowd of about 150 people threw the streets of Kenosha, leading chants of “No justice! No peace!” and “Black Lives Matter!” and “Mark our words, we will be heard!”
Repeatedly, Goldsmith asked the crowd “Why are we here?” to which the crowd always replied “Jacob Blake.”
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
APTOPIX Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Rally in Kenosha
Rally in Kenosha
Rally in Kenosha
Jill Tatge-Rozell of the Kenosha News contributed to this report.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.