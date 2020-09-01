Protesters on both sides: But some try to find understanding despite their unwavering beliefs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — There were countless tense moments throughout demonstrations Tuesday coinciding with President Donald Trump’s visit to Kenosha.

There were the shouting matches at around 11 a.m. when a handful of anti-Trump demonstrators crossed Sheridan Road and engaged with Trump supporters. Both sides had people calling the other racist. Two women — Danelle Orange and Sheri Vandermillen, both Minnesota natives, although Orange has lived in Kenosha for six years — spent several minutes yelling at each other before realizing their argument was going nowhere.

“In our raised voices, no one was listening,” Vandermillen, who drove down from Minnesota the night prior to stand with Trump supporters, said after the argument.

That was the theme of the day, as many shouts and chants were heard, but more often than not another group would counter with another chant of her own.

Orange defended her actions while still acknowledging that she and Vandermillen never came to any common ground other than how they closed the conversation by commenting on how nice the weather has been. “If nobody stands up to that kind of thing, then what even is the point? Just because someone disagrees and yells at you doesn’t mean you should stand down,” Orange said.