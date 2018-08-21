RACINE — In an effort to keep the pressure on law enforcement, a group of about 50 protesters gathered at the Racine Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday morning to advocate for the removal of Immigration and Customs Enforcement from Racine neighborhoods.
Linda Boyle, co-president of the Racine Interfaith Coalition, and one of the main organizers of the protest, said: “At least five of our people have been stopped and taken without a criminal record, just for being in the wrong spot at the wrong time ... we know that the families are hurting. We know that the children are suffering.”
On July 24, Ricardo Fierro, who was an active community member in Racine, was arrested at his home by ICE officials and is currently in court fighting his removal. Fierro first came to the United States legally as a teenager with his family in 1995 but the family overstayed its visa. According to ICE, Fierro was deported to Mexico in August 1997. He later illegally returned to the country.
On Aug. 7, two weeks after Fierro’s arrest, four more Racine residents, allegedly here illegally, were arrested by ICE. That includes the arrest of Elpidio Ruiz Hernandez. The Journal Times has contacted ICE to get confirmation of the arrests of the four individuals in August, but officials were not able to confirm or deny the arrests.
Legislation to come
Protesters were joined by state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa, D-Milwaukee, who advocated for people to vote in November for candidates “that stand with us, that stand with our community.”
Although the legislative session is over, Zamarripa said she plans to help put together a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to have “driving cards” which would allow them to drive legally if they pass a driver’s test and get car insurance.
Zamarripa said this would make the roads safer and plans to introduce the bill during the next legislative session.
“I’ll be ready to roll out the bill (on) driver cards for undocumented immigrants again in the new year as soon as we start the legislative session,” Zamarripa said. “Immigration is not just a federal issue.”
Zamarripa said pressure needs to be put on leadership in the state Legislature to “do something around immigration.”
“Immigration is broken in this country,” Zamarripa said. “We have had immigrants fall through the cracks of this broken immigration system and now they’re suffering the repercussions of the mistakes of Congress and politicians now wanting to deal with this issue.”
Racine County Board member Fabi Maldonado said there are some other board members considering putting together a resolution regarding immigrants in Racine County that could be voted on by the full board.
“We’re going to be doing something about it, but what legislation we’re going to be pushing forward first is still unknown,” Maldonado said.
Maldonado, who has been to several immigration marches and rallies recently, said he feels bittersweet about what is going on in the community.
“It sucks that we’re doing this, that we’re literally protesting to stop the splitting up of families,” Maldonado said. “But it feels good that the community is out here and they actually care about this issue.”
‘We’re not going anywhere’
Horlick High School student Luis Tapia said he and his family have been “living in fear” because of the recent arrests.
“It has been a real fear knowing that anywhere we go, we can be stopped at any time,” Tapia said. “And I’ve been trying to cope with it by going to these marches and telling ICE that we’re not going anywhere.”
Tapia said his family was planning a trip to Wisconsin Dells but at the last moment cancelled it out of fear of being arrested.
“We don’t want to take the risk of going out and being stopped by ICE,” Tapia said.
Tapia is entering his senior year at Horlick and said he won’t allow these arrests to have a negative impact on his education.
“It’s definitely going to motivate me because I’m going to try to push harder, not for myself, but for my family that need my support,” Tapia said. “And hopefully on my way to college.”
How dare they!!! It is time to put an end to radical groups who say it is OK to break our laws, take our tax money Period!!! This loser killer who killed Mollie was not "being looked for" and that ends ALL marches, and debate...No more talk...If you are are here illegally.. all shall be removed You should all start leaving our country..If the radicals actually forced demtards to do their jobs in congress this would have been on the path to being fixed... The Time for any deals is now done...Sanctuary cities and groups like the racist interfaith cult group makes our city Unsafe and a magnet for illegal aliens.. Triple the size of ICE..get to work!! put the military on the border and STOP all attempts to enter the country, by force if needed....We are at war..and over running our system ... it already is...
“We have had immigrants fall through the cracks”.....also known as ‘sneak across the border’?
Why hasn’t the RJT wrote an article about the University of Iowa student that was killed and the illegal immigrant that was arrested as her killer? I don’t care that 50 people came to protest. How big is Racine County. The fact that so many people DIDN’T protest should give you a clue that perhaps this is not news worthy. If you are here illegally get legal.
T still no coverage of the illegal alien that murdered the 20 year old Iowa? What an agenda driven disgrace you are.
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/nationworld/midwest/ct-missing-iowa-student-found-20180821-story.html
Get them out. They are raping our country and killing our people. Come here legally and I love and welcome you. I WANT any hard working, legal immigrant. Our country welcomes you. Why do I constantly see non-English speaking people using their food stamp card at the grocery store? I thought they came to work? We have enough of our own taking advantage of our handouts. Why are they all on free healthcare? They are pillaging our country and we have imbeciles like the ones in this article advocating for them. Trying to get them more rights. We need the “undocumented workers”, who are in fact criminals, out. Fix the LEGAL immigration process. Let in the good citizens and non-criminals. This is so simple it sucks.
If you want to keep these clowns away from the Law Enforcement Center, just post a help wanted, immediate hiring sign!!!!!!
Or holler "GREEN CARD CHECK!"
Driving cards for illegals? That would be like registering with ICE, and letting them know where you are. Good idea. Well thought out. They could come here through legal channels and have no problems at all.
I didn't see any signs in support of Mollie Tibbetts' right to live.
It’s not broken. It’s been ignored for far too long.
Mollie Tibbets was killed by an Illegal.
The man accused of killing Mollie Tibbets is an illegal and, if convicted, should be treated as a criminal for murder--not for being undocumented. There are many white criminals, but that doesn't make me guilty of anything; guilt by immigration status makes no sense. ICE should be arresting the dangerous criminal element. The protest is about ICE spending their hours NOT seeking the murderers, rapists, drug-dealers and instead arresting those easy targets who work, shop, go to church and school, and volunteer in Racine. This hurts our city and country on so many levels.
You're a moron, Mary. By definition he is a criminal for being in the country illegally! He should have been treated as such before he became a murderer. There is no such thing as an "undocumented immigrant" except in your delusional commie world.
Well, let's get the name-calling out and done; let me give you some new and more salacious tidbits: I am a Bears fan and tend to vote Republican. Go crazy with it.
No, the killer of Mollie Tibbetts should also be charged with being in this country illegally. That is a crime also.
