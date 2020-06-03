Prospects for fireworks fizzle out in Sturtevant; no show this year

STURTEVANT — The prospect of municipal fireworks sparks in the skies over Fireman’s Park in the Village of Sturtevant over Independence Day Weekend have fizzled out due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.
Mirroring developments in numerous communities across Wisconsin and the nation in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, members of the Sturtevant Village Board, with little discussion, on Tuesday cast a unanimous vote against entering into a proposed contract with Kingsbury, Ind.-based Melrose Pyrotechnics for the presentation of a Friday, July 3 fireworks display.
Parks and Rec Program approved
The Village Board Tuesday also approved authorization of Sturtevant’s 2020 summer parks and recreation program, presented by On A Whim Creative Collection and directed by Penny Strohkirch.
The summer youth recreation program offers weekly themes that provide creative and imaginative learning experiences through organized games, arts, gardening, walking field trips and play, with light snacks and bottled water provided.
The seven-week program is set to run 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday, from July 6 through Aug. 20. It is to be held Mondays and Tuesdays at South Park on 95th St. between Hulda Drive and Mount Pleasant Street, and on Wednesdays and Thursdays at North Park on 94th Street between Corliss Avenue and Michigan Avenue.
Program registrations and the $70 program fee are due by Wednesday, July 1.
Bridge inspection contract inked
Looking to meet state-mandated requirements for bi-annual bridge inspections, the Village Board Tuesday approved a $1,295 contract with Spring Green-based Westbrook Associated Engineers Inc. to inspect the bridge — in reality two large culverts — over a creek along 90th Street.
Westbrook has provided bridge inspection services for the village for the past dozen years.
Extension for depot parking passes
With the nearly three-month suspension of Milwaukee-to-Chicago round-trip daily Amtrak Hiawatha passenger rail service through Racine County due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Village Board approved the three-month extension of parking lot passes at Sturtevant Station, 9900 E. Exploration Court.
Amtrak resumed limited round-trip Hiawatha service on Monday, with announced plans to add additional Hiawatha round-trips beginning June 29.
Village Administrator Gerald Nellessen told The Journal Times that the move will benefit fewer than 20 pass-holders.
“It was a good faith thing to do … because they haven’t been able to use their passes because Amtrak hasn’t been running, the trains have been shut down for two-and-a-half months,” Nellessen said. “People paid for them and they haven’t been able to use them.”
Parking passes at the depot, which include a $20 deposit, are priced at $80 for one month, $300 for six months or $500 for a year.
License fee reductions approved
The Village Board also approved a 50% reduction in license fees for village license-holders directly affected by a closure due to the national COVID-19 health emergency.
