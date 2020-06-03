Prospects for fireworks fizzle out in Sturtevant; no show this year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

STURTEVANT — The prospect of municipal fireworks sparks in the skies over Fireman’s Park in the Village of Sturtevant over Independence Day Weekend have fizzled out due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

Mirroring developments in numerous communities across Wisconsin and the nation in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, members of the Sturtevant Village Board, with little discussion, on Tuesday cast a unanimous vote against entering into a proposed contract with Kingsbury, Ind.-based Melrose Pyrotechnics for the presentation of a Friday, July 3 fireworks display.

Parks and Rec Program approved

The Village Board Tuesday also approved authorization of Sturtevant’s 2020 summer parks and recreation program, presented by On A Whim Creative Collection and directed by Penny Strohkirch.

The summer youth recreation program offers weekly themes that provide creative and imaginative learning experiences through organized games, arts, gardening, walking field trips and play, with light snacks and bottled water provided.