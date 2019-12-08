Proposed Unified facilities overhaul to cost estimated $650M

Along with those plans, the district recommends the construction of a new Schulte K-8 building, a new elementary school to replace Red Apple, a new elementary school to replace Roosevelt and Janes and two new middle schools. The original 1899 Jefferson Lighthouse structure would be torn down, with its 1962 addition renovated to house Unified’s alternative learning program, and West Ridge would be remodeled for use as an early learning center.

“Just so everybody understands, as long as we own buildings, we’re going to have to pay expenses on them, and what we’re doing here is trying to even out the expenses so the taxpayers don’t have a heart attack some year because things have piled up excessively,” said School Board member Dennis Wiser. “We’re trying to do this in as sane and stable a fashion as possible.”

Goal: A steady tax rate

Unified’s goal is to keep the tax rate steady by “recapturing” existing tax levies that are currently being used to fund facilities improvements. These include $8.5 million per year beyond the revenue limit approved via a 2014 referendum, set to expire in 2029, and a $6.5 million energy efficiency tax levy that will decline over time and be paid off in 2037.