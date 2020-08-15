Proposed referendum would ask city residents to raise levy to fund retirees' healthcare

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Almost a year after the City Council approved reductions in health benefits for city staff and retirees, a proposed referendum would ask taxpayers if they are willing to increase the levy in order to pay for retirees' health benefits.

The proposal, which is scheduled to go before the council's Executive Committee at a 5 p.m. meeting on Monday, is asking for a $3.5 million or approximately 6.49% increase to the levy in 2021 and then an additional $1 million each year thereafter.

For 2020, the city collected a total of $53,820,230 in property taxes. Because the city had zero net new construction in 2020 the most it would be able to raise its levy is 0.15% or $80,730.35.

If voters approve the referendum, the city could collect up to $57,400,960.35 in 2021.

The fight over benefits

During the budget process last fall, the City Council approved changes that reduced the city’s health plan options to a single plan with a set contribution of 7.5%, calculated at $55 a month for an individual and $145 a month for a family.