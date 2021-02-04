Proposed Racine charter school still doesn't have location, even after RUSD administration was told to find one

RACINE — Hope for a proposed Racine charter school, which still does not have a designated location, is beginning to look bleak.
After a review by the Racine Unified School District of its facilities, it was determined there are no usable spaces for Racine Scholars Academy. The review was presented to the Racine Unified School Board at its work session on Monday, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Racine Scholars Academy is a school that has been tentatively approved by the RUSD Board and is planned to serve students from Pre-K through fifth grade. But it needs a space within the district to operate. Two months ago, RUSD’s administration said it was unable to find a suitable spot for the charter school, to which the School Board by a split vote ordered the administration to look again.
RUSD Chief Operations Officer Shannon Gordon said she performed a comprehensive review of the district’s facilities, aiming to determine if the charter school or charter program should exist in a building by itself or co-exist with another building.
Some of the aspects assessed were amenities, safety, size and proportion of spaces, space type and adjacencies, furniture and environmental qualities.
The Racine Scholars Academy would need administrative offices for a principal and a secretary, support services (such as a psychologist and/or social worker), a health room and isolation room, space for music and physical education, in addition to learning/classroom space, Gordon said.
The plan would be to start with pre-kindergarten classes through second grade in the first year, then add one grade each year: two classrooms per grade level. Students who apply would be admitted to the school through a lottery system if there are more than 50 students at a grade level. The overall school population would cap at about 324.
The review
Gordon said she examined closed RUSD facilities, including Franklin School (Walden), the Racine Early Education Center, and Winslow, Giese, North Park and Red Apple elementary schools, but decided all were unfit for one reason or another — citing scheduled building demolition, repair costs, other project interference and safety.
Gordon said she also examined co-locating with current RUSD schools and decided that no current school has the capacity to share office, classroom and resource space with the charter school. Having a standalone facility for the charter school would require a third RUSD school to close at the end of the school year, she said, which isn’t recommended as the district seeks to “right-size” its properties.
School Board member Matthew Hanser said he will not support an additional school closure.
“We’re also really concerned that closing a third school and opening the charter will require the district, or put the district in a position, where we will be laying off teachers and support staff,” Gordon said.
Hanser said the layoffs concerned him the most.
“We’re going to throw ourselves into a death spiral by doing that, in my opinion,” Hanser said. “I understand the intent. I also understand that without the full plan in place, it starts to call into question by the community potentially, of what in the hell are we (the district) doing … if there’s not a vision of where we’re going to go?”
Board member Scott Coey said he wouldn’t want to see staff members laid off, either, but emphasized that the motion issued in December was for Gordon to find a space rather than find where there isn’t space.
Dr. Eric Gallien, RUSD superintendent of schools, said that although that was the directive, there just wasn’t space available.
As far as rental property, there is limited availability of such rental space to meet the school’s needs and would require renovations and furniture, fixture and equipment investment, Gordon said.
Gordon also emphasized the lack of a clear operational plan for staff recruitment and training, curriculum training and planning and student recruitment and enrollment from Racine Scholars Academy. The charter school board didn’t identify secure funding sources for operation after the grant ends that wouldn’t require the district to underfund other schools, she argued. If enrollment targets aren’t met, the budget lacks clarity regarding how the school will make reductions.
“We know these are conversations that the charter team is having amongst themselves and has communicated to us that they will have with us if a location is determined. We just don’t have that information yet,” Gordon said.
Responses
“I’d be interested in how Mr. Thompson responds to the many dark clouds you painted over this community venture that comes from the heart of this community,” Board member Michael Frontier said, referring to Milt Thompson, a member of RSA’s board and its proposed director. “I would remind you, Shannon, that the No. 1 goal of the district is to be the district of choice. It’s not to have a tight, little-fitting district. It’s also to increase the achievement of all our kids and especially close the achievement gap.”
Gallien responded by saying achievement is always the No. 1 priority in the district and the district’s long-range facilities study was meant to close the achievement gap.
Frontier said he knows achievement is a priority. “I just sensed that it was more obstructionist than collaborative,” Frontier said. “It seems like this plan is overriding the goals of the district.”
Thompson reminded the board that he’s designed and run a charter school from the ground up before.
He said he had funding resources from SC Johnson and other entities, and he hired and managed the staff. He also is able to recruit students, he said. He said he is aware of the particular tasks he has to do as director.
“The reason why I signed on to do this is because I have done it. A lot of my career has been unconventional things, trying ideas that other people think about trying but they don’t try … as a matter of fact, I don’t take a job if it doesn’t require innovation and problem-solving.”
Thompson also said there’s a lack of understanding of charter schools. A charter school is a district school, he said. Racine Unified has hosted charter schools in the past, but doesn’t have any now.
In other districts with charter schools, Thompson said, “there were no guarantees. Could you enroll enough students or not? It came down to how compelling your ideas were, how good of a salesperson you were.”
Gallien said no one has said the RSA board has not done their due diligence in preparedness. He said the district just doesn’t have the facility for the school.
Frontier said he heard a lot of concerns on the efficacy of the planning.
“I think the hard thing for the district to do is let go and assume that a man of this capability can create a situation reflective of the three or four schools in the state that are exceeding achievement expectations,” he said. “Shannon was charged with identifying a space. Not telling us where there’s no space.”