Proposed Racine charter school still doesn't have location, even after RUSD administration was told to find one

He said he had funding resources from SC Johnson and other entities, and he hired and managed the staff. He also is able to recruit students, he said. He said he is aware of the particular tasks he has to do as director.

“The reason why I signed on to do this is because I have done it. A lot of my career has been unconventional things, trying ideas that other people think about trying but they don’t try … as a matter of fact, I don’t take a job if it doesn’t require innovation and problem-solving.”

Thompson also said there’s a lack of understanding of charter schools. A charter school is a district school, he said. Racine Unified has hosted charter schools in the past, but doesn’t have any now.

In other districts with charter schools, Thompson said, “there were no guarantees. Could you enroll enough students or not? It came down to how compelling your ideas were, how good of a salesperson you were.”

Gallien said no one has said the RSA board has not done their due diligence in preparedness. He said the district just doesn’t have the facility for the school.

Frontier said he heard a lot of concerns on the efficacy of the planning.