Proposed Racine charter school gaining momentum, RUSD allows it to apply for critical state grant

RACINE — A group looking to open a new charter school has overcome an early hurdle, but there’s still a long road ahead before students start filling desks.

The Racine Unified School Board on Dec. 16 authorized a proposed charter school, the Racine Scholars Academy, to apply for state grant funding.

Eight members of the School Board voted in favor of authorization while board member Mike Frontier abstained.

It was a big win for the proposed school, especially considering how nervous some local education officials were about the project when it first came forward under the name Racine Leaders Academy.

With that hurdle cleared, the Racine Scholars Academy’s board may actually get the ball rolling toward educating students. The board hopes the school could be open as soon as fall 2021, pushed back from an early goal of fall 2020.

Part of the reason for the delay is that the planned charter school’s board won’t find out if it actually receives the grant until June. The application deadline is in February.