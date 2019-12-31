Proposed Racine charter school gaining momentum, RUSD allows it to apply for critical state grant

RACINE — A group looking to open a new charter school has overcome an early hurdle, but there’s still a long road ahead before students start filling desks.
The Racine Unified School Board on Dec. 16 authorized a proposed charter school, the Racine Scholars Academy, to apply for state grant funding.
Eight members of the School Board voted in favor of authorization while board member Mike Frontier abstained.
It was a big win for the proposed school, especially considering how nervous some local education officials were about the project when it first came forward under the name Racine Leaders Academy.
With that hurdle cleared, the Racine Scholars Academy’s board may actually get the ball rolling toward educating students. The board hopes the school could be open as soon as fall 2021, pushed back from an early goal of fall 2020.
Part of the reason for the delay is that the planned charter school’s board won’t find out if it actually receives the grant until June. The application deadline is in February.
“No matter how ambitious we want to be, if you don’t have the money, it undercuts your ambitiousness … if we receive the grant, then we can move forward,” said Milton Thompson, a member of the proposed school’s board and its proposed director. “We’ve also got to be honest that if we don’t (receive the grant), unless there’s another source of funding out there, we know that that could be a holdup. That could be a detriment to us.”
When and if the school opens, its organizers plan to start with only 4K, kindergarten and first grade, before expanding to all grades through fifth by 2025. At maximum capacity, total enrollment would be 324 students.
A location for the school hasn’t been identified.
Because of how Wisconsin education law works, the Racine Scholars Academy was not able to apply for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s Charter School Initial Implementation grant until after the charter school received approval from the school district it would be partnered with — in this case, Racine Unified.
According to Wisconsin state law, “charter schools are exempt from most state or local rules that may inhibit the flexible operation and management of public schools.”
Racine Scholars Academy would be the only charter school operating within Racine Unified. 21st Century Preparatory School, 1220 Mound Ave., also is a charter school, but it partners with the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, not the school district.
Even though Racine Scholars Academy would operate underneath RUSD’s umbrella, it would be led and have its curricula set by a private board, which includes several retired educators who have worked within Racine Unified as well as Racine Police Chief Art Howell.
Lesson planning
Racine Scholars Academy is following an example laid out by a charter school in Sheboygan, Lake Country Academy.
“We benefit by them having already invented that wheel,” Thompson said of the blueprint for the planned school. But he added that “there is a lot of work to be done.”
Among the teaching methods RSA organizers plan to build into the school’s curriculum is “constant formative assessment,” Thompson said, which means that teachers will have “systematic interventions” built in to every lesson plan to make sure that no student falls behind.
“There is checking for understanding built into every lesson every day. So, if a student is not getting it, you’re not waiting until there is a quarterly test or lesson 25 or whatever,” Thompson said. “As a teacher as you’re teaching small incremental things, you’re finding out whether they know it or not.”
Two Racine Unified School Board members spoke highly of Lake Country Academy.
“There is an opportunity here to have a program that is consistent with Unified, but with differences from it … similar to what we’re doing with Montessori,” RUSD School Board President Brian O’Connell said.
John Heckenlively, another School Board member, said that he spoke with a member of the Sheboygan Area School Board and was informed that Lake Country Academy has “a good working relationship with the district.”
“I’m hoping that’s the case here,” Heckenlively added.