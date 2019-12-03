Proposed plans for Unified buildings, Phase One

RACINE — Racine Unified has unveiled the first phase of projects its administration is recommending in its long-range facilities master plan. Below is a list of recommendations.

Schulte Elementary: To close and be replaced by new K-8 school

Red Apple Elementary: To close and be replaced by a new elementary school

Giese: Close, no replacement

Roosevelt and Janes elementary schools: To close and be replaced by a new elementary school

Starbuck IB: Expansion to a K-8 school

Fratt: Expansion and renovation

SC Johnson: Expansion and renovation

Mitchell: Remodel

Jerstad-Agerholm: Remodel and expansion of elementary school portion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jefferson Lighthouse: Existing school to close, original 1899 building to be torn down, 1962 addition to be renovated to house Racine’s alternative learning program