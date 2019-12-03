You are the owner of this article.
Proposed plans for Unified buildings, Phase One
First phase

RACINE — Racine Unified has unveiled the first phase of projects its administration is recommending in its long-range facilities master plan. Below is a list of recommendations.

Schulte Elementary: To close and be replaced by new K-8 school

Red Apple Elementary: To close and be replaced by a new elementary school

Giese: Close, no replacement

Roosevelt and Janes elementary schools: To close and be replaced by a new elementary school

Starbuck IB: Expansion to a K-8 school

Fratt: Expansion and renovation

SC Johnson: Expansion and renovation

Mitchell: Remodel

Jerstad-Agerholm: Remodel and expansion of elementary school portion

Jefferson Lighthouse: Existing school to close, original 1899 building to be torn down, 1962 addition to be renovated to house Racine’s alternative learning program

West Ridge: Existing school to close and be remodeled as an early learning center

Goodland Elementary: Remodel

Horlick High School: Expansion and remodel

Wadewitz: Expansion and remodel

Walden III: Remodel

North Park: Close, no replacement

Dr. Jones: Close, no replacement

Case High School: Remodel

Park High School: Remodel

Gilmore Fine Arts: Remodel

