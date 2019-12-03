Proposed plans for Unified buildings, Phase One

RACINE — Racine Unified has unveiled the first phase of projects its administration is recommending in its long-range facilities master plan. Below is a list of recommendations.
Schulte Elementary: To close and be replaced by new K-8 school
Red Apple Elementary: To close and be replaced by a new elementary school
Giese: Close, no replacement
Roosevelt and Janes elementary schools: To close and be replaced by a new elementary school
Starbuck IB: Expansion to a K-8 school
Fratt: Expansion and renovation
SC Johnson: Expansion and renovation
Mitchell: Remodel
Jerstad-Agerholm: Remodel and expansion of elementary school portion
Jefferson Lighthouse: Existing school to close, original 1899 building to be torn down, 1962 addition to be renovated to house Racine’s alternative learning program
West Ridge: Existing school to close and be remodeled as an early learning center
Goodland Elementary: Remodel
Horlick High School: Expansion and remodel
Wadewitz: Expansion and remodel
Walden III: Remodel
North Park: Close, no replacement
Dr. Jones: Close, no replacement
Case High School: Remodel
Park High School: Remodel
Gilmore Fine Arts: Remodel