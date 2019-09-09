RACINE — It looks like employees at City Hall will have to tighten their belts in 2020, at least when it comes to health insurance.
The new proposed health plan has higher deductibles, and out-of-pocket costs that can be paid for with health savings accounts, with a modest contribution from the city. Initial estimates state the city could save about $3.2 million.
The details of that plan have been released on the city’s Legistar, where meeting notices are posted online, and will be discussed at a Finance and Personnel meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. today at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 307.
Hard times
City Administrator Jim Palenick alluded to possible changes to the city’s health benefits during a presentation on the city’s financial situation to prepare aldermen for 2020 budget discussions. While the city’s expenses continue to rise, revenues remain stagnant due to flat state revenue and little new construction.
One expense that continues to climb is employee health care. The City of Racine is self-funded for employee health care costs, and Finance Director David Brown told aldermen that unless changes are made to city employees’ health care plans, those costs could increase by $2 million in 2020.
The city has maintained a health care reserve fund but over the years, as costs have risen, those funds have been depleted. For 2020, the reserve fund is down to $1.6 million.
One solution Palenick suggested is a change in the health care plan to a higher deductible with health care savings accounts, so that employees will cover more of their health care costs.
More out-of-pocket
For 2019, city employees could choose between two health plans, one with a higher deductible and lower premiums, and another with a lower deductible but higher premiums.
The proposal would eliminate one of the plans, leaving employees with only a high-deductible plan. For 2019, the deductibles ranged from $400 to $800 and $2,000 to $4,000 in-network, and $800 to $1,600 and $4,000 to $8,000 out-of-network.
For 2020, the proposal would set in-network deductibles at $3,000 for an individual and $6,000 for a family plan; out-of-network would be set at $6,000 for an individual and $12,000 for a family.
The city will offer health savings accounts with an annual contribution from the city to offset costs. A family plan will receive $1,500 if an employee lives within the city, $1,000 if they do not; an individual plan will receive $1,000 if they live within the city, $750 if they do not.
Another proposal recommends changes for retirees who still receive benefits. The proposal would cap Medicare Part B reimbursement for retirees at $135.50 a month, would no longer reimburse for Part B for the retired employee’s spouse, would have retirees pay a 7.5% premium regardless of their previous group classification and would no longer permit retirees on the Medicare Advantage Plan to use the City Wellness Clinic.
The city could save a lot more by not throwing away our money on studies and consultants, not to mention debacles like Machinery Row. There were viable businesses where Machinery Row was supposed to stand. The city chased them out and now we've lost the taxes that they were paying. Get the city out of the real estate business! [angry]
It's called....Live within your means!!!!
