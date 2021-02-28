Proposed charter school shot down by RUSD is looking to open as a private academy

However, Thompson has friends and other connections who’ve worked for private schools, such as Siena Catholic Schools, and is anticipating collaborating with them to figure out how to run the additional aspects not in the plans yet.

“I’ve got phone calls out to all of them; I plan to pick their brains on how to do all of this. We will have to partner with private schools and get up to speed on some of the nuances of going private,” Thompson said. “You don’t have to reinvent the wheel, because other people are out there.”

Offsetting costs

RSA received an $800,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. When the RSA incurred costs, RUSD, acting as the fiscal agent, would request reimbursement and the money would be paid.

From the time the RSA received the money in May until now, it had only spent $70,000. So, $730,000 is left with DPI, and RSA has no way to get it (currently) after breaking off from RUSD.

But, that’s not stopping RSA from forging ahead. RSA plans to eventually launch a website and a registration process. The governance board is additionally seeking the help of businesses and organizations to offset startup costs. Plans are to also start a GoFundMe and look into other state programs for help with some of the startup costs.