Proposed charter school shot down by RUSD is looking to open as a private academy

RACINE — While the Racine Unified School Board has closed the door of opportunity to opening a proposed district charter school for the 2021-22 school year, that charter school’s governance board is pursuing opening the school another way.
The Racine Scholars Academy’s governance board initially wanted to go through the Racine Unified School District because the majority of members of the board are graduates of RUSD schools and they are most familiar with running public schools. But, after the RUSD School Board voted 5-4 on Monday to reject the option for opening the school this year, “at this point it looks like a private school is more viable,” said Milt Thompson, a member of Racine Scholars Academy’s board and its proposed director.
Racine Scholars Academy is slated to serve students from Pre-K through fifth grade. It was initially pitched with the goal of helping close the RUSD achievement gap between students of color and their white counterparts.
“We can make this work, but we need to connect with people in the community who are interested,” Thompson said. “Is this a felt need? We’ve created the program to where if we had the money, we could start the school in September.”
Program plans already include the curriculum, staff recruitment, hiring process and other specifics. As RSA is no longer with RUSD, it doesn’t have a plan yet for the other aspects such as transportation, a meal plan, a special education and bilingual program. These things would have been included when being within RUSD and handled by the district, Thompson said.
However, Thompson has friends and other connections who’ve worked for private schools, such as Siena Catholic Schools, and is anticipating collaborating with them to figure out how to run the additional aspects not in the plans yet.
“I’ve got phone calls out to all of them; I plan to pick their brains on how to do all of this. We will have to partner with private schools and get up to speed on some of the nuances of going private,” Thompson said. “You don’t have to reinvent the wheel, because other people are out there.”
Offsetting costs
RSA received an $800,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. When the RSA incurred costs, RUSD, acting as the fiscal agent, would request reimbursement and the money would be paid.
From the time the RSA received the money in May until now, it had only spent $70,000. So, $730,000 is left with DPI, and RSA has no way to get it (currently) after breaking off from RUSD.
But, that’s not stopping RSA from forging ahead. RSA plans to eventually launch a website and a registration process. The governance board is additionally seeking the help of businesses and organizations to offset startup costs. Plans are to also start a GoFundMe and look into other state programs for help with some of the startup costs.
“If you are a parent looking for an option, there is an option,” Thompson said. “We will turn over every stone.”