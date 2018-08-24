Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — As the owner and operator of Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, 600 Main St., Dan DuMont said he’s seen a lot of changes.

“There’s a lot of excitement in downtown now,” said DuMont.

With developers looking around and Foxconn coming in Mount Pleasant, DuMont said he’d like to see the downtown become Racine’s version of the Historic Third Ward, including the arches.

“It turns into a dining and entertainment destination,” he said. “Its going to stand out when you come down and see the arches.”

The arches DuMont is proposing would cross Main Street, one where it intersects with 6th Street and another where it intersects with State Street, two bookends marking Racine’s historic downtown.

DuMont pointed out that other communities across Wisconsin are erecting similar archways to promote their historic downtowns.

DuMont organized two golf fundraisers for the project, which brought in around $2,600, and he said other downtown business owners have offered support for the project.

The Downtown Racine Corporation has also jumped on board and now the DRC and DuMont are reaching out to the other entities that need to be involved to make the project happen.

The City steps in

During the public comment segment of the City Council meeting on Tuesday, DuMont showed a preliminary sketch by Design Partners, 338 Main St., of the proposed arches.

The council’s agenda included a resolution for the city to work with DuMont, DRC and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to get the project ironed out.

“I think it would help define where Downtown Racine is and I think it would really enhance the downtown area,” DuMont told the Council. “The six years I’ve been here I’ve seen a lot of growth and a lot of great improvements in the downtown.”

The resolution said the DRC is committed to organizing the project’s fund raising to the final installation. The total project cost at this point is unknown, but the resolution said it would require some financial participation from the City for completion.

The resolution was sent to the Public Works and Services Committee. Their next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 303.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the Burlington area and the Village of Caledonia. Before moving to Racine, she lived in Nebraska, Beijing, Chicago and grew up in Kansas City.

