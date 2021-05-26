Proposal would refund license fees for Racine bars, restaurants

RACINE — The city is considering a proposal to refund restaurants and bars their 2020-21 licensing fees as a boost while businesses recover from the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money for the refunds would come from the city’s portion of the American Rescue Plan Act, when received. The refunds would be capped at $120,000.
Alderman Jeff Coe introduced the idea. Members of the Finance and Personnel Committee voted Monday to send it on to the City Council for further action.
In a letter from the alderman to the committee, Coe said it was his intent to help restaurants and bars bounce back from COVID. While many businesses struggled through the pandemic, Coe noted restaurants and bars were hit particularly hard.
The Main Street business district is within Coe’s district.
He said the proposal is “just a drop in the bucket” but was intended to offset some of the losses that occurred during the pandemic. According to the National Restaurant Association, 2020 sales in U.S. restaurants and food service were $240 billion below pre-pandemic forecasts (down to $659 billion from a projected $899 billion), and more than 110,000 eating and drinking establishments closed either temporarily or permanently during 2020.
Mayor Cory Mason co-sponsored the item.
“It has been a pretty rough year for our small businesses,” he said. “It just seems like a good use of those funds to allow small businesses a pass on the fees they might otherwise pay.”
The proposal’s intent
The licensing fees eligible for refund include:
- Amusement Devices
- Dance Hall
- Class “B” (Will be reduced to State Minimum of $50)
- Class “B” Club
- Class “C”
- Class “B”
- Class “B” Pub Facility
- Non-Intoxicating Beverages
The fees above are most of the license fees applicable to restaurant and bar owners. Publication and record check fees will not be refunded, according to the briefing memorandum submitted with the proposal.
ARPA funds
The $1.9 trillion ARPA is President Joe Biden’s signature legislation, intended to aid communities and families impacted by COVID-19 fallout.
The county and all 17 municipalities will split about $100 million. The City of Racine is expected to receive a little less than $47 million of that.
ARPA funds can be spent on more than just direct COVID-19 relief, including being used used on water, sewer and broadband infrastructure project. Many public projects were delayed as a result of the pandemic.
However, it cannot be used to directly or indirectly offset tax reductions, delay a tax increase or be deposited into pension funds. Republicans in several states, including Wisconsin, are suing in the hopes of being able to use pandemic relief funds to cover tax cuts.
Democrats widely praised the bill, noting the money can assist cities with the losses to public coffers associated with the pandemic — including the loss of sales tax and tourism.
The ARPA passed without a single Republican vote in favor. One of the criticisms was so much of the money was not directly required to be spent on getting out of the pandemic by getting kids back to school or distributing the vaccine.