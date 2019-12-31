Proposal for referendum on redistricting fails

YORKVILLE — Racine County residents who wanted to cast a vote on a referendum for or against nonpartisan drawing of congressional and state legislative district maps will have to wait.
Redistricting has been a hot topic since the first part of the 2010s and it appears the issue will continue to be on the minds of voters and politicians into the 2020s.
The Racine County Government Services Committee discussed the possibility of a referendum that, if it had been authorized, would have allowed spring voters to weigh in on the question: “Should the Wisconsin Legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative on congressional district plans and maps?”
But the resolution failed in committee on Dec. 17. The vote was 4 to 2 against the resolution. The two supervisors who voted in favor it were committee chair Janet Bernberg of Wind Point and Melissa Kaprelian-Becker of Racine.
“It’s a little disheartening,” Kaprelian-Becker said. “I almost feel like it silences the people. And that’s very unfortunate to me because everybody wants to be heard and this would have been a great opportunity, especially because it was driven by the people.”
In August 2018, the County Board did pass a resolution that “urges the creation of a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional redistricting plans.”
“We did (pass a resolution) and it wasn’t enough because people aren’t seeing the change,” Kaprelian-Becker said, adding she would like for the collective view of the county on this issue to be tallied. “People use that data differently and that data is so important.”
Supervisor Tom Roanhouse of Waterford said the resolution passed in 2018 should be enough for state officials to know how Racine County feels about the issue.
“Our representative message for Racine County residents has been already delivered to the state Legislature. So a referendum, in my opinion, is redundant,” Roanhouse said.
Partisan or non-partisan?
Supervisor Tom Kramer of the Town of Norway said redistricting is a state issue, but if a referendum were to be put on the ballot it should be moved to November when the presidential election will take place.
“If you’re going to put a resolution on (the ballot) on a statewide issue like that, why don’t we wait until November?” Kramer said. “Because you’ve got about a 65% turnout possible in the presidential primary but it’s closer to 85% in the November election.”
“It is a very partisan issue and I don’t believe the County Board chambers are really a place for partisan issues,” Kramer said.
Kaprelian-Becker disagreed that it is a partisan issue.
“Both parties haven’t had the best of luck with this redistricting and they both played the redistricting game,” Kaprelian-Becker said. “This is about fairness and I don’t see that as partisan. I don’t see that as being a partisan battle.”
Kaprelian-Becker said she would seek a similar resolution for a referendum in the future.
“The way that the districting is now, your vote doesn’t always count,” Kaprelian-Becker said.
In terms of referendums in general, Roanhouse is not a fan.
“As a matter of principal, I don’t really believe in referendums because it circumvents and undermines democracy,” Roanhouse said. “Every County Board supervisor represents 10,000 people, give or take, so now this issue takes precedent over the other hundreds and hundreds of votes we have as county representatives? I don’t think that’s fair. I think that undermines democracy.”
