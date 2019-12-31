Proposal for referendum on redistricting fails

YORKVILLE — Racine County residents who wanted to cast a vote on a referendum for or against nonpartisan drawing of congressional and state legislative district maps will have to wait.

Redistricting has been a hot topic since the first part of the 2010s and it appears the issue will continue to be on the minds of voters and politicians into the 2020s.

The Racine County Government Services Committee discussed the possibility of a referendum that, if it had been authorized, would have allowed spring voters to weigh in on the question: “Should the Wisconsin Legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative on congressional district plans and maps?”

But the resolution failed in committee on Dec. 17. The vote was 4 to 2 against the resolution. The two supervisors who voted in favor it were committee chair Janet Bernberg of Wind Point and Melissa Kaprelian-Becker of Racine.

“It’s a little disheartening,” Kaprelian-Becker said. “I almost feel like it silences the people. And that’s very unfortunate to me because everybody wants to be heard and this would have been a great opportunity, especially because it was driven by the people.”