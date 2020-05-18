Proposal approved for Waterford Brewery

WATERFORD — Plans for a Waterford brewery, in the works for more than two years, have progressed a bit more.
The Waterford Village Board on May 11 approved a proposal for the Waterford Brewery, which would be located on the banks of the Fox River at 122 N. Second St. The building was formerly the village’s main firehouse and police station.
Renovations are expected to begin June 11. It’s set to open in April 2021.
The establishment is to include multiple TVs for watching sports, a private party/event space, live music, in-house shuffleboard, cribbage and dart leagues. The current design allows for 85 seats in the main dining room and bar with a multipurpose event space that adds 45 seats of dining space or up to 60 people for a private event. Growlers, cans and bottles will eventually be available for to-go orders.
Outdoor sports such as bags, bocce and horseshoes will be offered at the brewery. Outdoor events are planned as well, such as Door County-style fish boils, spit-roasted meat events, beer festivals and live music.
The details
The Waterford Brewery will be structured as a limited liability corporation with four partners: Aaron Stelzer, Mato Veber, Rick Beck and Jeff Beck. Each is an entrepreneur who has started a business and or operated one successfully. Two of the four are Waterford residents. Each partner is to have a 25% stake in the partnership, and some ownership is to be given to the business’s master brewer, Matt Smith, at a later date.
Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said there have been three teams involved since the beginning of the brewery project, and this final team was a result of two of the teams combining and submitting one proposal.
“We want to see a rebirth in Waterford and have something where our families and friends can come Downtown as a destination for fun and a great experience,” the Waterford Brewery team said in a joint statement to Village Board. “Our mission is to delight the beer connoisseur and educate the novice by creating great beers, with only the highest quality ingredients, in a modern facility and serving it locally in a friendly environment.”
Part of the proposal is that the village would sell the property for $1 and the investors will not have to pay property taxes until fall 2021 because that’s when the business will be open. Paying property taxes before having customers during the COVID-19 pandemic would be difficult, the investors stated in the proposal. However, this portion is not final and terms need to be negotiated.
Plans are to have a seven-barrel brewhouse that produces a variety of beer styles, served fresh.
The menu is to include pub food such as gourmet burgers, wings, specialty sandwiches, and higher-end foods such as seafood, steaks, smoked BBQ, Cajun blackened fare and pasta dishes. Ingredients are to come from local farmers when possible.
The investors plan to offer brewery tours, tasting events and limited release bottle and can sale events. The brewery is to have limited self-distribution to local bars, restaurants and retail outlets. Full-scale distribution is a future goal.
There also are plans for the brewery to be a vendor at local festivals, farmers markets and beer gardens.
Some security pieces still need to be added to the development agreement, which will be worked out with the investors. But for the most part, village trustees are excited about the project, Jackson said.
“This is something we’ve been working on for 2 1/2 years, since I got here,” Jackson said. “It’s a very prime piece of property in Downtown Waterford overlooking the Fox River Tichigan dam. It’s exciting being able to get the public onto that site and enjoy the great outdoors.”
