Proposal approved for Waterford Brewery

Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said there have been three teams involved since the beginning of the brewery project, and this final team was a result of two of the teams combining and submitting one proposal.

“We want to see a rebirth in Waterford and have something where our families and friends can come Downtown as a destination for fun and a great experience,” the Waterford Brewery team said in a joint statement to Village Board. “Our mission is to delight the beer connoisseur and educate the novice by creating great beers, with only the highest quality ingredients, in a modern facility and serving it locally in a friendly environment.”

Part of the proposal is that the village would sell the property for $1 and the investors will not have to pay property taxes until fall 2021 because that’s when the business will be open. Paying property taxes before having customers during the COVID-19 pandemic would be difficult, the investors stated in the proposal. However, this portion is not final and terms need to be negotiated.

Plans are to have a seven-barrel brewhouse that produces a variety of beer styles, served fresh.