RACINE — Starting in 2020, the City of Racine is planning to change how sidewalk repairs are paid for.
Under a proposal discussed during budget discussions last week, owners of properties where sidewalks are in need of repair will now be responsible for paying to repair them via special assessment.
The responsibility for paying to repair sidewalks had been on the City of Racine since June 2016. Prior to June 2016, property owners had been responsible for paying for sidewalk repairs, similar to what is being proposed now.
It’s a change that follows suit with several other proposals being considered during ongoing 2020 budget talks, as city staff looks to move spending out of its operating budget to avoid going over expenditure restraints and levy limits, which were implemented by the state Legislature almost 10 years ago.
John Rooney, the recently promoted Department of Public Works commissioner, said that the money the city had been budgeting for sidewalk repairs could be better used if devoted to “other infrastructure needs,” primarily road maintenance.
It didn’t help that the DPW request for $460,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds was not approved for 2020. DPW had received CDBG money in the past.
A balancing act
The new sidewalk special assessments program essentially replicates what had been in place for decades but was changed in the past five years. The program will mirror how homeowners pay for repairs on alleys that run along their property.
Sidewalks in front of city-owned properties would still be paid for by the city.
Several aldermen are not fans of how alleys are paid for by special assessment, believing that alleys should be paid for and maintained by the city like the rest of Racine’s streets.
“The alleys to me are like the city’s streets. They’re part of the city’s infrastructure,” 6th District Alderman Sandy Weidner said.
“Now it (the cost of repair) is going to be back on the burden of our constituents,” 5th District Alderman Jen Levie said.
Alderman John Tate II of the 3rd District agreed that having homeowners directly pay for the sidewalk and alley repairs is not ideal, but he does not think there is a better option.
“We are hit in the face with some stark realities,” he said, regarding the city’s tight budget. “We’re between a rock and a hard place, or between a garage and a garage in an alley.”
The program is expected to roll out in spring 2020, Rooney said.
How will it work?
Paying to repair sidewalks will rarely be as pricey as paying for alleys, which can sometimes cost thousands of dollars per assessment because the alley had fallen into such disrepair.
Under the new program, homeowners will have “a variety of options” to repair their sidewalks, according to Rooney.
- If they have the tools and expertise, homeowners can repair the damage themselves, with city permission.
- They can hire a contractor to do it.
- Or, if property owners wait 60 or more days before acting, the city will contract out the work and bill the property owner. To pay that bill, homeowners can pay it in one lump sum or set up a payment plan if the cost exceeds $200.
“It’s about getting them into compliance,” Rooney said, noting that property owners can also appeal an inspection if they don’t believe their sidewalk is out of compliance.
Here are some of the major reasons a sidewalk may be deemed “out of compliance,” according to the city’s website:
- Where the difference in elevation between adjacent sidewalk squares is greater than 1 inch
- A crack greater than three-quarters of an inch wide
- Loose concrete creating “surface irregularities” greater than ½ inch
- A depression of greater than three-quarters of an inch
- A broken or cracked cover of a drainage grate
To identify sidewalks that are out of compliance, city employees will be inspecting all of Racine’s sidewalks once every five years, Rooney explained.
