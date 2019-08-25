RACINE COUNTY — After the most recent round of property assessments, homeowners throughout the county have seen a rise in their property values.
That’s good for someone trying to sell their home, since it means their property is worth more. But it might not be good for property taxpayers, who now might have to pay more in taxes.
Renters wouldn’t be directly affected, but if a landlord has to start paying raised taxes, there’s a good chance that the cost would end up falling back on tenants.
Caledonia is seeing the biggest jump in the county, with the property assessment for the typical homeowner going up by approximately 17.55%, according to Caledonia Village Assessor Marty Kuehn.
Mount Pleasant residents saw the second-biggest jump at 10% for the typical homeowner, according to Village Assessor Dan McHugh.
McHugh told the Village Board in May: “In my 25 years of experience, I’ve never seen mark values change the way they have around here as they did in 2018,” noting that some condos increased their assessments by over 30%.
Sturtevant’s typical jump will be just shy of 10%, said Jim Henke, owner of DH Assessments. The City of Racine said its typical homeowners received an 8.1% rise in property assessments, followed by the City of Burlington which saw a 6% rise for the typical homeowner.
Statewide, Wisconsin’s residential real estate market grew by 6% in 2019. The governor’s office called the rate: “healthy.” That number was reached by looking at “equalized value” — or the total taxable value of all properties in a district (such as a municipality, county or whole state).
“It is worth nothing,” a press release from the governor’s office stated, “2019 is the first year that all counties have positive changes in equalized values since 2007.”
Potential effect on taxpayers
Roman Dymerski — who is retired and lives in the Prairie Pathways subdivision of Caledonia, just north of Franksville — wasn’t surprised about the jump in his new property assessment. He said that his assessment is going up 20% this year, which makes sense since he said other homes in his neighborhood are selling for 20% more than what they’d been purchased for 8 to 10 years ago. Dymerski’s property, like the rest of Caledonia, hadn’t been reassessed since 2016.
What Dymerski is concerned about is what could happen when tax season rolls around. With his previous assessment, Dymerski said he paid $4,107.17 to Racine Unified, the county, Gateway Technical College and the Village of Caledonia combined in 2017, and $4,175.75 in 2018. Under his new assessment, there’s a chance that cost could jump by around $800, although a spike of that size is unlikely.
Village Administrator Tom Christensen explained in an email: “Anyone with an assessment increase near 16% is unlikely to see an increase in the village portion of their property tax attributable to changes in the assessment. If the village increases the overall levy, there could be a modest increase even for those with a 16% assessment increase.”
Christensen continued: “... we are very early on in the budget process, so I can’t yet predict whether there will be any increase in the overall levy. Like all municipal taxing bodies, absent a referendum, any potential levy increase is limited by the state. Levy limits and expenditure restraint are the two most significant limiting factors.”
Dymerski’s concerns lie with Racine Unified School District, which takes a larger proportion of his yearly taxes and where there’s still a lot up in the air in terms of budgeting.
The school district’s estimated 2019-2020 budget is expected to be around $4 million smaller than its previous one —from $91.3 million down to around $87 million.
But Marc Duff, RUSD’s chief financial officer, isn’t sure what’s going to happen with the tax rate; although he estimated in July that it would decrease slightly. But unless it decreases anywhere near 20%, homeowners like Dymerski could end up owing hundreds more come April 15.
Here’s how revaluations work
Assessors look at the sale prices of all recent property transfers around a municipality — sometimes yearly, sometimes less often — and, by looking at those prices and other changes in the area, they estimate how much the rest of the property in the municipality should cost when sold.
The goal is to “recreate that sales price,” Kuehn told The Journal Times.
Those prices are rising here because, despite some population growth, there hasn’t been enough new residential development to prevent sharp increases for some homeowners.
“What you are seeing is a very strong market due to the shortage of housing,” Jim Henke, an assessor who works with several of the county’s smaller municipalities, wrote in an email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Increase in the value of property is only worth something when you sell it. Btw, over the last two years combined, Mt. P assessments have increased at least 20%. More borrowing by the Cillage to keep taxes artificially the same.
Well, on top of the feigned severe shortage of housing around here, we are ALL, in the SE Wisconsin area paying higher utility bills because of the Foxconn's power needs. That sure makes sense doesn't it? They was to build so we the taxpayers get to pay off their infrastructure bills on top of the incentives, and the point they are not yet paying tax rolls from the properties of prior Mt Pleasant shooed away from their domains. Show me the growth in the area that merits these property assessments. Show me ALL these new jobs that were supposed to come into the area like moths to a roaring fire flame. Tell me why Unified/Gateway need more funds when enrollments haven't skyrocketed. Tell me why anyone involved with govt payroll gets cost of living increases when the rest of the folks in the area are living pretty close to the belly with enough credit debt to bury them if they lose their jobs. It is understood there are some areas and neighborhoods that have been growing and expanding, but this doesn't mean the whole city, or the entire village of Mt Pleasant or Caledonia are offering services that cost them this much increase in their budget. Mt P, Caledonia and Racine have been living far, far ,far off of budgets and the beat goes on. There will never be enough taxes for these communities when those that run them are ignorant of simple economics and accounting. The hoary faces on most of these boards with a few young ones sitting on boards and counsels sans experience will pie-eyedly walk these communities off the proverbial debt cliff and then what. Why can't we vote people of reason to budget our taxes and fees and start paying off debt instead of raising taxes to raise bonds to buy more debt? Mt P 's board in living in a TIF dream and yet in the hole with this Foxconn deal of near $800 000 000 +/- a few $100 000 000! I feel like Andy Rooney today.
My rent is going up $30 a month. The landlord is blaming it on Foxconn. I think that's just an excuse to cover up his greed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.