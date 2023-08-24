RACINE — Family strife is overflowing inside the Sixth Street Theatre, but luckily the hard feelings are only coming from the script.

The Over Our Head Players theater troupe — known for its focus on comedy — is performing the Pulitzer Prize winning drama "Proof."

The four-character play focuses on Catherine, a troubled young woman who spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, Robert, a mathematician and professor. After his death, she confronts her own volatile emotions, along with the arrival of her estranged sister, Claire.

Into this family drama comes Hal, one of her father's a former students, who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks her father left behind.

This is serious stuff, as Catherine fears she has inherited her father's mental illness along with his math skills.

However, it's not always a heavy load, said Anne Mollerskov, the director.

"The playwright balances the dramatic content with some funny and tender moments," she said. "It’s a great piece of theater.

"The show is brilliantly written and crafted. What draws you in is the realness and relatability of the characters. You get the sense that you know these people or have met them before."

The show "has a lot of humor and heart," said Dana Roders, who plays Catherine.

While Catherine works in high-level mathematics, Roders says her own math skills "are not great. I had to practice the dialogue about math to make it sound natural, like I know what I'm talking about."

Roders relates to the story's examination of "trauma and grief, and I was blown away by the script."

Math, she added, isn't only a numbers game in the show but is also "how Catherine and her father relate to each other. They use math as their language, and that's really true to how families interact."

Kevin Hlavka, who plays Robert, is "really bad at math in real life."

Therefore, he relates to his character in a different way: "His story is about his love and devotion to his family. That's the angle I'm after; how much he loves his daughter."

His character is already deceased when the play opens, but he appears in flashbacks.

"That gives me a chance to think about how I would view my own life looking back," he said. "You wonder: Were those problems that seemed so bad really so important?"

Working on this drama, he added, "has been a lot of fun. It has some levity and some laughs, and the cast is fantastic."

Family dynamics

Christie Burgess-Martino, who plays Robert's estranged daughter Claire, applauds "the very talented, dedicated actors in this cast."

When she was a theater student at UW-Stevens Point, she studied the script, but this is her first time acting in "Proof."

The show's family dynamics are a challenge, she said.

"I have experience with family members and with struggling to communicate," she said. "There are strong feelings that come from those relationships. It's difficult sometimes to get help or to accept help — and that's something audience members can all relate to. We all have family members or close friends and have had to deal with caregiving in some way."

The play, which was written more than two decades ago, is still being performed she said, "because it's so well written. It's a powerful piece."

Brad Kostreva, who plays Hal, has "loved this show since I first read it 20 years ago. I was a theater student at UW-Parkside at the time, and we read all the new plays."

Working on a summer show, he said, adds a special challenge for the cast.

"We have had some time conflicts, having to work around vacations," he said. "That makes it tricky to rehearse scenes at different times."

This is his first time acting in "Proof," and he's struck by "the sexism that exists in the academic field of math. It was true when the play was written 20 years ago, and it's still true today. Hal has trouble believing Catherine has written a math proof in part because, well, she's a girl. Math is genderless, but the concept of sexism in that field is valid."

Math and mental illness

For director Mollerskov, this production is "Proof" that well-written plays about families never get old.

"The dialogue flows very naturally," she said. "The playwright does a good job of making the show very timeless, too. There aren’t a lot of pop culture references or dated dialogue. The issues of mental health and gender equality are still relevant 23 years after 'Proof' premiered."

The story does contain math, but ultimately, she said, "'Proof' is a story about a family, and just like any family, there are moments that are happy and sad, funny and tragic. But mostly, the show leaves you with a sense of hope for these people trying to figure out their paths in life."

Mollerskov auditioned for "Proof" several years ago, but the math tripped her up.

"They had us do cold reads and in one of them, I had to read out a very large numerically written number," she said. "When my nervous brain got there, it totally froze and the only thing I managed to get out was, 'Uh … it’s a really big number.' Everyone laughed, but I didn’t get the part."

Audience members, she said, don't have to worry about the math in the show.

"Although math is used as a catalyst for much of the story," she explained, "it is really just the vehicle the author used to develop the relationships between the characters. He could have as easily made them composers or physicists. You don’t need a higher degree in math to appreciate it, just your own life experience."

“Proof” also examines the issue of mental illness and it's possible connection to Robert's genius-level math skills.

"The idea that genius and madness is linked is a very common theme in our culture," Mollerskov said. "Playwright David Auburn handles this concept and the question of nature vs. nurture in an elegant way."

Since the play debuted in May of 2000 "in most places, the stigma around mental illness has changed in a positive way," she added. "I think people are more accepting, there are more resources available, and people aren’t as afraid to ask for help. The pandemic had a lot to do with that."

"I am proud to say that we are partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness for this production and providing a platform so they can share information on their services with our audiences."