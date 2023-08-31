RACINE — The drama “Proof” continues its run at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine.

The Pulitzer Prize winning drama, which debuted on Broadway more than two decades ago, is being performed by the Over Our Head Players theater troupe — a group usually known for its focus on comedy.

The four-character play focuses on Catherine, a troubled young woman who spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, Robert, a mathematician and professor. After his death, she confronts her own volatile emotions, along with the arrival of her estranged sister, Claire.

Into this family drama comes Hal, one of her father’s a former students, who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks her father left behind.

This is serious stuff, as Catherine fears she has inherited her father’s mental illness along with his math skills.

However, it’s not always a heavy load, said Anne Mollerskov, the director.

“The playwright balances the dramatic content with some funny and tender moments,” she said. “It’s a great piece of theater.”

The show opened Aug. 25 and continues through Saturday, Sept. 9.

Performances are 8 p.m. Fridays, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.

Tickets are $18.50 and can be purchased online at overourheadplayers.org or by calling the box office at 262-632-6802