 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Promoting from within: Econoprint has new co-owners at helm
0 Comments

Promoting from within: Econoprint has new co-owners at helm

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — After serving as an employee for 32 years and owning the company for seven of those years, owner Mike Hart of Econoprint in Racine is retiring.

Caleb Hart

Caleb Hart
Adam Olson

Olson

Hart is passing the torch to longtime employees Caleb Hart, who is his nephew, and Adam Olson.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for them,” said Mike Hart, who has been working at Econoprint since 1985, in a release. “With their combined experience, Caleb and Adam will grow into their new roles and I am confident Econoprint will continue to succeed under their leadership.”

Mike Hart

Mike Hart

Mike Hart decided to pass the torch due to his retirement. He’ll be enjoying hunting and fishing with his son, beekeeping with his wife, woodworking, spending time with family and traveling.

“I’m ready to live the next stage in my life. I’ve got a lot of hobbies, and this’ll give me more time to do that,” he said in an interview.

Both Caleb Hart and Olson have been working at Econoprint since they were teenagers.

Since starting at the company in 1998, Caleb Hart has been a digital print operator, finishing and mailing specialist and prior to becoming a co-owner, he was a production manager.

“I am looking forward to this next stage of my career and the new challenges it brings,” Caleb Hart said in the release. He continues to manage production, overseeing staff and quality control.

If you've had to fill up lately, we don't have to tell you gas prices have nearly doubled in the past 17 months. In fact, the national average price has hit a seven-year high. AAA says a gallon of unleaded gas averages $3.27 nationwide. That is up seven cents just last week. Natural gas has also soared. The U.S. Energy Information Administration says prices are up 180% over the past year.Prices have skyrocketed after OPEC and allied oil producing countries stayed with their gradual approach to restoring output slashed during the pandemic, agreeing to add only 400,000 barrels per day in November.The decision by the Vienna-based oil cartel along with non-members including Russia tracks with its established schedule of adding back that amount of oil every month until deep cuts made in 2020 to support prices during the depth of the pandemic recession are restored next year.The situation has changed since then as the global economy recovers. The decision comes amid stronger demand for oil products like gasoline and jet fuel, as driving and flying pick up around the globe due to the easing of restrictions aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic.On top of that, unusually high prices for natural gas are pushing some electricity producers in Asia to switch from natural gas to oil-based products, helping support prices.Additional reporting by the Associated Press.

He said he looks forward to helping the company grow and finding new innovative ways to optimize production.

Olson began working for Econoprint in 1997. He began as a delivery driver and moved through the ranks quickly; within a few years, he moved on to oversee the pre-press department, IT and network infrastructure.

“Econoprint has been a great company to work for all these years, and we have a great time,” Olson said in the release. “I am excited to have the opportunity to continue what we have built under Mike Hart’s leadership, and to keep the company moving forward.”

In addition to his existing responsibilities, Olson works on equipment and technology acquisition, marketing efforts and overall company direction.

“They are two people that helped me make the company go,” Mike Hart said of the new co-owners. While he oversaw the company since his ownership in 2014, “they made the nuts and bolts really work and did a good job.”

Mike Hart said throughout his ownership he has hit hard on customer service and hopes the new co-owners will continue to do the same. “It’s our benchmark. We try to do anything and everything we can for the customer, since (the Racine branch) opened in 1985.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Flash flood threat developing for the Northeast

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News