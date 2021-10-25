Promoting from within: Econoprint has new co-owners at helm

RACINE — After serving as an employee for 32 years and owning the company for seven of those years, owner Mike Hart of Econoprint in Racine is retiring.
Hart is passing the torch to longtime employees Caleb Hart, who is his nephew, and Adam Olson.
“This is a very exciting opportunity for them,” said Mike Hart, who has been working at Econoprint since 1985, in a release. “With their combined experience, Caleb and Adam will grow into their new roles and I am confident Econoprint will continue to succeed under their leadership.”
Mike Hart decided to pass the torch due to his retirement. He’ll be enjoying hunting and fishing with his son, beekeeping with his wife, woodworking, spending time with family and traveling.
“I’m ready to live the next stage in my life. I’ve got a lot of hobbies, and this’ll give me more time to do that,” he said in an interview.
Both Caleb Hart and Olson have been working at Econoprint since they were teenagers.
Since starting at the company in 1998, Caleb Hart has been a digital print operator, finishing and mailing specialist and prior to becoming a co-owner, he was a production manager.
“I am looking forward to this next stage of my career and the new challenges it brings,” Caleb Hart said in the release. He continues to manage production, overseeing staff and quality control.
He said he looks forward to helping the company grow and finding new innovative ways to optimize production.
Olson began working for Econoprint in 1997. He began as a delivery driver and moved through the ranks quickly; within a few years, he moved on to oversee the pre-press department, IT and network infrastructure.
“Econoprint has been a great company to work for all these years, and we have a great time,” Olson said in the release. “I am excited to have the opportunity to continue what we have built under Mike Hart’s leadership, and to keep the company moving forward.”
In addition to his existing responsibilities, Olson works on equipment and technology acquisition, marketing efforts and overall company direction.
“They are two people that helped me make the company go,” Mike Hart said of the new co-owners. While he oversaw the company since his ownership in 2014, “they made the nuts and bolts really work and did a good job.”
Mike Hart said throughout his ownership he has hit hard on customer service and hopes the new co-owners will continue to do the same. “It’s our benchmark. We try to do anything and everything we can for the customer, since (the Racine branch) opened in 1985.”