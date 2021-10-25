Promoting from within: Econoprint has new co-owners at helm

RACINE — After serving as an employee for 32 years and owning the company for seven of those years, owner Mike Hart of Econoprint in Racine is retiring.

Hart is passing the torch to longtime employees Caleb Hart, who is his nephew, and Adam Olson.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for them,” said Mike Hart, who has been working at Econoprint since 1985, in a release. “With their combined experience, Caleb and Adam will grow into their new roles and I am confident Econoprint will continue to succeed under their leadership.”

Mike Hart decided to pass the torch due to his retirement. He’ll be enjoying hunting and fishing with his son, beekeeping with his wife, woodworking, spending time with family and traveling.

“I’m ready to live the next stage in my life. I’ve got a lot of hobbies, and this’ll give me more time to do that,” he said in an interview.

Both Caleb Hart and Olson have been working at Econoprint since they were teenagers.

Since starting at the company in 1998, Caleb Hart has been a digital print operator, finishing and mailing specialist and prior to becoming a co-owner, he was a production manager.