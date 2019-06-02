Project aims to showcase Racine's black history

RACINE — If it was up to Scott Terry, Dr. John Bryant’s and Julian Thomas’ contributions to the city would be common household knowledge — they are the namesakes of some of the city’s well-known buildings, after all.
But it seems to Terry, a technical education teacher at Starbuck Middle School and founder of local African American mentoring group Sentinel Mentors, that fewer and fewer people know who the likes of Bryant, Thomas and other prominent black Racinians throughout history actually were — or that they even existed in the first place.
So he’s trying to change that.
Terry and the Sentinel Mentors want to get the message out by creating the Racine Black Legacy Project, a multimedia project to be made of video interviews, written history and photographs put together in a physical traveling exhibit that will teach the history of black people in Racine. Terry said he would eventually like to have a permanent location for the exhibit.
“We’ve got a very strong local black history right here in Racine,” Terry said. ”Oftentimes when you hear black history, people think of Martin Luther King and your traditional figures, and that’s great, but there’s been millions of other people who have had similar impacts.”
Terry is seeking volunteers who are current or former black Racine residents to contribute oral and written history to the project.
Racine’s black history
“These are the types of stories that we want to get out there because we’re losing this history, all these prominent figures who have contributed so much to the fabric of the community,” Terry said.
Bryant, for instance, was a local dentist who was involved in community and civic affairs, dedicating time to the Racine NAACP Board of Directors, Racine County Community Action program and the Racine Environment Committee.
He died of sickle cell anemia on Feb. 9, 1974, at the age of 41. That August, the City Council passed a resolution renaming the Southeast Side Neighborhood Center to the Doctor John Bryant Neighborhood Center.
Bryant “during the course of his life … did contribute his services, energy and time to the improvement of the City of Racine and … was a staunch and enthusiastic supporter” of the original community center, the resolution said.
In August 2003, the Racine Unified School Board took an incredible step. Board members voted 7-2 to rename Garfield School — named after the 20th U.S. president, James Garfield, who was assassinated — to Julian Thomas Elementary School. Thomas had died four months earlier at age 68 on April 6, 2003.
Thomas, president of the local NAACP for 22 years and vice president and provost of Gateway Technical College, was one of the local leaders who successfully fought for the desegregation of Racine’s schools in the early 1970s.
The Black Legacy Project also gives a chance to set the record straight on the depth of local black history, Terry said.
“Someone made a comment to me about, there weren’t black folks here until the 1960s,” Terry said. “Well, that’s not true — completely not true. There were black folks here not just surviving, but thriving and doing really well. We had business organizations. There was a lot of history, but this history’s getting lost.”
The first black Racine resident, Alexander Anderson, was in the area as early as 1842, six years before Wisconsin even gained statehood. By 1858, Racine had 250 black residents.
In 1883, Peter D. Thomas was elected Racine County Coroner. Thomas, born a slave, was one of the country’s first black people elected to public office, according to a 1995 Journal Times article on local black history. He died Dec. 11, 1925 at 78.
Submissions open
The Racine Black Legacy project is currently accepting submissions for written narratives and allowing people to sign up for on-camera interviews. Anyone interested can sign up at sentinelmentors.com/black-legacy-project.
“We’re doing this Racine Black Legacy project so we can get the whole community involved and sharing and celebrating this local black history so we can pass it down to future generations,” Terry said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.