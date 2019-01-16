STURTEVANT — The village will buy back a property in Renaissance Business Park that was sold to potential developers for a project that is dead, at least for now.
In December 2017, the Village Board authorized the sale of a 7.5-acre property at 10201 E. Exploration Court to Dr. Marc Kennedy, a gastroenterologist, and his wife, Dr. Debbie Kennedy, a dentist, for $600,000. The couple had proposed to build what they were calling the Kennedy Conference Center there.
An early design submitted to the village showed a two-story, 24,400-square-foot structure with a lobby, three conference rooms and spaces for two to four restaurants. The Kennedys were working with Racine County Economic Development Corp. on financing and other aspects of the project.
In a letter dated Jan. 6, the Kennedys wrote that “banks have been hesitant about financing the convention center because it is a riskier investment that has an unpredictable cash flow.”
“Instead of a convention center,” they wrote, “we would develop more tenant spaces and partner with a broker/brokers that can help to facilitate signed lease agreements, which would help with the financing,” and asked if the village would consider those alternative plans.
The development agreement between the Kennedys and the village stated that the couple had until Dec. 31, 2018, to begin construction, Village Administrator Mary Cole said. If that did not happen, the village had the right to buy back the land for the original purchase price so the property could be put back in play for development.
Because the project never got off the ground, Monday the village’s attorney sent them a letter stating that the village will exercise its option to repurchase the property, Cole said.
Marc Kennedy did not respond to a request for comment this week.
