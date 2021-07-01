Prohibition-era law repealed: Union Grove merchants feeling bubbly after village drops soda pop licensing

UNION GROVE — Union Grove is joining other Wisconsin cities in getting out of the business of regulating who can sell soda pop.
A state law dating back to the Prohibition era allowed local government to license businesses that sell soft drinks, whether by the bottle or by the gallon. It had functioned similarly to a liquor license, where it’s illegal for businesses to sell booze (or, in this case, Coke or Pepsi or Sprite) without government approval.
Union Grove and others no longer want to control where local consumers can quench their thirst with fizzy drinks.
The Union Grove Village Board voted Monday to drop a licensing requirement that for decades applied to restaurants, convenience stores, taverns and others.
Although the license cost only $5 a year, business owners are happy to have less government regulation involved in their establishments. Some also regarded the soda pop license as a nuisance.
“It’s so trivial,” said Gary Hummelt, owner of Coal Miner’s Bar, 1024 Main St. “I don’t have to worry about it.”
The tavern was among 10 local businesses licensed by Union Grove to sell “soda water beverages,” as they were described in the state law passed in the 1930s.
Wisconsin lawmakers repealed the law as part of a state budget passed in 2017. Some municipalities, however, are only now doing away with their ordinances.
Union Grove Village Administrator Mike Hawes said officials welcome the end of soda pop licensing because it frees up local government for more important matters, and it also helps affected businesses feel less regulated.
“It’s just one less thing,” Hawes said. “We want to be business-friendly. And we want to be as efficient as we can.”
For some communities, the job of managing where consumers could find a fizzy beverage was even bigger.
The City of Racine licensed between 300 and 500 businesses for soda pop sales before city officials dropped their license requirement not long after the state law was repealed.
Racine City Clerk Tara Coolidge said although the city lost revenue from license renewals, she agreed that administering the licenses was cumbersome and was not popular with affected liquor stores and other businesses.
“The less licenses you have for people, in general, they’re happy,” Coolidge.
State officials say the Prohibition-era law came along at a time when concerns over alcohol gave government bureaucrats a keener interest in the sale of other kinds of beverages, too.
Although that state law is gone from the books in Wisconsin, taverns and restaurants still are required to obtain liquor licenses, as well as government approval to offer food, sell cigarettes, and even to allow dancing in some communities.
Butch Schoenfuss, owner of Old Settlers Bowling Center, 1500 15th Ave., said he is happy to hear that Union Grove no longer controls soft drink sales at his bowling alley. Schoenfuss, however, said he wishes government regulators would continue scaling back their activities.
He noted that in New York City, for example, local officials have limited businesses to using soft drink containers no larger than 16 ounces. Referring to Union Grove’s decision to stop regulating such businesses, Schoenfuss said, “I hope there’s more change in the future.”
Hawes said he believes that some Wisconsin municipalities still license soda pop merchants. Union Grove took action as the village clerk was preparing yearly renewals on a variety of licenses, and then realized that the village’s soda beverage ordinance was still in effect.
Hummelt said even without the soft drink license, he still feels like government exerts too much control over his tavern — even requiring a dance hall license if his customers decide to dance with the music.
“The government has more control over us every day — just everything,” he said. “It just seems like every year, they come up with something new.”