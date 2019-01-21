MOUNT PLEASANT — In the 1920s, during Prohibition, it might not be unusual for public officials to take kickbacks in exchange for looking the other way as illegal “speakeasy” saloons operated.
Although Prohibition has been over since 1933, local municipalities still can’t receive a percentage of beer sales at public events as they would on food, soda and water.
As Mount Pleasant prepares to have several beer garden events over the summer, the state has stepped in and instructed the village to revise its contracts with Brewfest Partners and Hop Heads Hospitality and Events.
Originally the village was going to take a percentage of the beer sales for the event. But the village also is the agent that gives the organizers a license to sell the beer, and the state saw it as a conflict.
At its Parks and Recreation Committee meeting on Thursday, the panel voted to approve a rent structure for the events, and the village will also receive proceeds from food, soda and water sales.
Beer gardens affected
Hop Heads is planning a series of events called “Parks on Tap,” in which it plans to host beer gardens in each of the active parks in the village.
Hop Heads will be charged $125 per day for each weekend event at each park with the exception of Smolenski Park, for which it will be charged $350. The village will receive a minimum of $500 per event.
Originally, the village and Hop Heads agreed to 15 percent of beer sales. In the wake of state intervention, company co-founder Ken Michel Jr. said the company is willing to donate more to the village.
“We’re going to pay the rent, and then what the difference would have been between us paying the village 15 percent and the rent, we’ll pay that difference as a donation,” Michel said. “It would be a benefit to us to pay the rent instead of the percentage, but we didn’t feel that was with the spirit of the agreement.”
Michel said they realize they are giving away more money than they’re contractually obligated to do so, but they feel it’s the right thing to do.
“Overall we’re trying to help the parks benefit also from this deal, not just benefit ourselves,” Michel said.
Brewfest Partners plans to have two events at Smolenski Park on June 27-30 and Aug. 8-11. The village is charging Brewfest $350 per day to use the park and is guaranteed at least $1,000 from the events.
Jim Svoboda, joint parks superintendent and park liaison for the village, said he has been working with Brewfest Partners Founder Curt Foreman on the event.
“I know Curt is also working with other municipalities as well, so there are going to be a lot of these popping up around town in the next summer,” Svoboda said. “But I think it we’re a step ahead of everyone else because we’re the first ones to approve anything like this.”
