RACINE COUNTY — Three local families won't have to worry about staying warm this winter.
More than 200 families across the United States and Canada will be receiving new furnaces Saturday courtesy of Lennox's "Feel The Love" program. The program awards free home heating equipment to families in need who have been nominated in their local communities.
Recipients were chosen on a variety of criteria, including: physical, mental, or social disabilities; financial challenges; job loss; military service; and community service, through nominations that were accepted through the Feel The Love website (www.feelthelove.com).
Lennox donates all heating and cooling equipment, while Lennox dealers and their employees donate the materials and labor needed to install the new, high-efficiency gas furnaces.
The three Racine County households receiving furnaces are in the 500 block of Emerson Street in Burlington, the 1600 block of West Lawn Avenue in Racine, and the 1400 block of Oakes Road in Mount Pleasant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.